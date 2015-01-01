पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आराधना:तालाब के साथ काॅलोनी में अस्थायी कुंड बनाकर भी दिया अर्घ्य

पीथमपुर2 दिन पहले
नगर के तालाब व कुंड के साथ ही हाउसिंग बोर्ड काॅलोनी के गुरु गोविंदसिंह उद्यान व बगदून की हाउसिंग बोर्ड काॅलोनी के उद्यान में अस्थायी कुंड बनाकर शुक्रवार शाम को अस्त होते सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया गया। पूर्वांचलवासियों ने संजय जलाशय, बगदून तालाब, सागौर तालाब, हाउसिंग बोर्ड कॉलोनी, सिल्वर ओक तालाब, बोकनेश्वर कुंड, सिलाबड़ तालाब के घाट पर पूजा की।

शाम 4 बजे तक व्रतधारी सूप में फल के साथ पूजा का सामान लेकर तालाब-कुंड पर पहुंच गए। यहां व्रतधारियों ने घुटने तक पानी में खड़े होकर पूजा शुरू की और सूर्य के डूबने तक मंत्रोच्चार के साथ अर्घ्य दिया। पूजा स्थलों पर फ्लैक्सी टप इंटरनेशनल कंपनी ने मेडिकल कैंप लगाया। लोगों की स्क्रीनिंग के साथ स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण किया।

कंपनी के महाप्रबंध मनोज द्विवेदी के साथ प्रबंधक किरण शास्त्री, प्रफुल्ल धर मौजूद रहे। सीएसपी तरुणेंद्रसिंह बघेल, टीआई चंद्रभानसिंह चढ़ार, एसआई हीना जोशी ने सुरक्षा व्यवस्था संभाली। भाजयुमो प्रदेश खेल सह संयोजक जीवनसिंह रघुवंशी, पूर्व नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष देवेंद्र पटेल संजय जलाशय पहुंचे और व्यवस्था संभाली।

