जश्न:दत्तीगांव की जीत का जश्न, पीथमपुर के नेता बदनावर पहुंचे

पीथमपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बदनावर उपचुनाव में भाजपा प्रत्याशी राजवर्धन सिंह दत्तीगांव की जीत का पीथमपुर के नेताओं ने भी जश्न मनाया। पीथमपुर के नेता जीत की जानकारी मिलते ही बदनावर पहुंचे व दत्तीगांव काे मिठाई खिलाकर बधाई दी।

मतगणना स्थल पर कलेक्टर आलाेक सिंह से जीत का प्रमाण पत्र लेने के बाद दत्तीगांव सीधे पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री विक्रम वर्मा व विधायक नीना वर्मा के घर पहुंचे। यहां पर जिलाध्यक्ष राजीव यादव, जिला महामंत्री उमेश गुप्ता भी माैजूद रहे।

इस दाैरान जैसे ही दत्तीगांव की नजर पीथमपुर नपा अध्यक्ष प्रतिनिधि संजय वैष्णव पर गई ताे उन्हाेंने तुरंत वैष्णव काे मिठाई खिलाकर इस जीत में वैष्णव का अहम याेगदान हाेने की बात कही। चुनाव के एक माह पूर्व से पीथमपुर के मंडल अध्यक्ष गणेश जायसवाल, मंडल अध्यक्ष मनोज धाकड़, जिला उपाध्यक्ष प्रकाश धाकड़, जिला महामंत्री उमेश गुप्ता, जिला अध्यक्ष राजीव यादव, पार्षद मनोज जयसवाल कई पार्षद बदनावर में पूरी टीम के साथ चुनाव में लगे हुए थे।

पीथमपुर के विभिन्न इलाकाें में मना जश्न : उपचुनाव के बदनावर विधानसभा में भाजपा के राजवर्धन सिंह दत्तीगांव दरबार की जीत का स्थानीय भाजपा नेताओं ने सागाैर बस स्टैंड पर जश्न मनाया। इस दाैरान यहां कार्यकर्ताओं ने मिठाई वितरण कर आतिशबाजी की।

इस दौरान ग्राहक पंचायत जिला सचिव राजेश चौधरी, राजेश गोस्वामी, परमवीर सिंह सोलंकी, रामगोपाल रघुवंशी, पवन नागर, मूलचंद सूर्यवंशी, पप्पू शर्मा आदि उपस्थित थे। इसके अलावा कुटी चौराहा पर जिला उपाध्यक्ष प्रकाश धाकड़ ने समर्थकों के द्वारा आतिशबाजी कर मिठाई वितरण किया। इस दाैरान गाेपी खंडेलवाल, नपा उपाध्यक्ष हंसराज पटेल माैजूद थे। इंडोरामा चौराहे पर पार्षद मनोज जायसवाल, नीलेश भारती ने समर्थकों के साथ मिठाई वितरण किया। वहीं खेल प्रकोष्ठ के जीवन रघुवंशी, देवी पहलवान गौड़ सहित अनेक लोगों ने भी जश्न मनाया।

