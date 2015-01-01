पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महापर्व छठ:महाछठ पर उत्तर भारतीयों ने संजय जलाशय के घाट पर सूर्य मंदिर बनाने का संकल्प लिया

पीथमपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • सप्तमी पर उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया, संतान सुख की मन्नत मांगी

सप्तमी पर शनिवार को उत्तर भारतीयों ने नगर के सात तालाब-कुंड पर पहुंचकर उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया और संतान सुख के साथ परिवार की सुख-समृद्धि की मन्नत मांगी।

इस दौरान समाजसेवी भगवान दुबे की पहले पर उत्तर भारतीयों ने संजय जलाशय घाट पर भगवान सूर्य का मंदिर बनाने का संकल्प भी लिया। दुबे काफी समय से इस दिशा में उत्तर भारतीयों को संगठित कर प्रयास कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने बताया जल्द ही यह सपना साकार होगा।

शनिवार तड़के 4 बजे से ही व्रतधारी तालाब-कुंड के ठंडे पानी में उतरकर सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के लिए खड़े हो गए। सूर्योदय का समय 6.10 था लेकिन बादल छाने से सूर्य देवता के सुबह 6.45 बजे दर्शन हुए। सूर्य के उगते ही व्रतधारियों ने अर्घ्य दिया और चने की दाल, कठुवा व सभी तरह के फल की प्रसाद चढ़ाई।

संजय जलाशय पर समाजसेवी भगवान दुबे व्रतधारियों के लिए जामफल प्रसाद की भी व्यवस्था की। इस दौरान सुभाष जायसवाल, हेमंत हिरोले, अशोक पटेल, नेता प्रतिपक्ष पप्पू असोलिया, पार्षद लालू शर्मा, कविता द्विवेदी, विक्की शर्मा ने उत्तर भारतीयों को पर्व की शुभकामनाएं दी।

