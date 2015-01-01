पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आक्रोश:पीथमपुर-घाटाबिल्लौद फोरलेन की मरम्मत नहीं होने को लेकर न्यायालय जाएंगे क्षेत्रवासी

पीथमपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एमपीआरडीसी के अधिकारी बोले- एस्सेल ग्रुप ने काम शुरू नही‌ं किया तो कार्रवाई करेंगे

महू-नीमच फोरलेन के पीथमपुर-घाटाबिल्लौद रोड की मरम्मत नहीं किए जाने से नाराज क्षेत्रवासियों ने कोर्ट जाना तय किया है। इसके लिए क्षेत्र की सामाजिक संस्थाओं ने तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। पीथमपुर से घाटाबिल्लौद तक का फोरलेन गड्ढों से पटा पड़ा है।

17 किमी के इस मार्ग पर 300 से ज्यादा गड्ढें हो‌ंगे। कई जगह तो 25 से 50 मीटर तक का पूरा रोड ही खराब है। घाटाबिल्लौद के ब्रिज के नीचे तो रोड पर पानी भरता है और वर्तमान में वहां बारिश में भरा कीचड़ सूख गया है। इसके चलते एक लेन चलने के काम ही नहीं आ रही है। उद्यौग नगर पीथमपुर से जुड़ा होने से यह मार्ग दिनभर चलता है लोगों को गड्ढों से लेकर धूल उड़ने की समस्या का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

फूल भेंट कर चुके गांधीगिरी : ग्राहक पंचायत के जिला सचिव राजेश चौधरी ने बताया कुटी चौराहे से टोल नाके तक चार किलोमीटर तक पैदल मार्च निकालकर टोलकर्मियों को फूल भेंटकर गांधीगिरी कर चुके हैं ताकि रोड की मरम्मत शुरू हो सके।

इसके बाद भाजपा ने पूर्व जिला उपाध्यक्ष प्रकाश धाकड़, नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष प्रतिनिधि संजय वैष्णव ने धरना देकर आंदोलन किया तो इस रोड की मरम्मत के लिए रुपए तो स्वीकृत हो गया लेकिन अब तक काम शुरू नहीं किया गया है। इंडोरामा चौराहे पर पार्षद मनोज जायसवाल भी धरना दे चुके हैं।

पेंचवर्क तक नहीं कर रहे कोर्ट में जाएंगे : चौधरी

ग्राहक पंचायत के जिला सचिव अभिभाषक राजेश चौधरी ने बताया मार्ग का पेंचवर्क तक नहीं किया जा रहा है। इसके चलते अब हमें कोर्ट की शरण में जाना पड़ेगा। जल्द ही इस मामले को कोर्ट लेकर जाएंगे ताकि लोगों को राहत मिल सके। एमपीआरडीसी के श्रीमन शुक्ल ने बताया रोड मरम्मत के लिए एस्सेल ग्रुप को कहा गया है यदि जल्द काम शुरू नहीं किया तो कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें