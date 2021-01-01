पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इनोवेटिव:ठंडे प्रदेशों की फसल स्ट्रॉबेरी की खेती अब जिले में भी

राणापुर3 घंटे पहले
गांव में स्ट्राॅबेरी की खेती कर रहा सुरेश। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • जिस खेत में पिता उगाते थे गेहूं और मक्का वहां स्ट्रॉबेरी की खेती कर मुनाफा कमा रहा बेटा

आदिवासी अंचल में भी एक युवक ने स्ट्रॉबेरी की खेती शुरू कर दी है। खास बात यह है कि जिस खेत में वह पैदावार कर रहा है वहां पहले उसके पिता गेहूं-मक्का की फसल लेते थे। लेकिन दो साल से यहां स्ट्रॉबेरी की फसल नजर आ रही है।

मान्यता है कि स्ट्रॉबेरी की पैदावार ठंडे प्रदेशों में ही संभव है। लेकिन चंद्रशेखर आजाद नगर के ग्राम झोतराड़ा के सुरेश चौहान ने इसे गलत साबित कर दिया है। इस वर्ष उसे स्ट्रॉबेरी की खेती से करीब 6 लाख रुपए की आमदनी होने की उम्मीद है। झाबुआ-आलीराजपुर जिले में स्ट्रॉबेरी की खेती का यह पहला मामला है। बीएससी तक पढ़ाई करने वाले सुरेश जयपुर ऑर्गेनिक खेती के प्रशिक्षण के लिए गए तभी से ठान लिया कि अपने खेत में स्ट्रॉबेरी उगाना है।

28 हजार पाैधे हिमाचल से मंगवाकर रोपे हैं
आमतौर पर स्ट्रॉबेरी ठंडे प्रदेश की फसल मानी जाती है। इसके लिए 20 से 25 डिग्री तापमान अनुकूल माना जाता है। अपने क्षेत्र में इसके अनुकूल मिट्टी व तापमान नहीं होने के बावजूद सुरेश ने इसकी खेती में सफलता प्राप्त की है। उसके मम्मी-पापा व जीजा उसकी खेती में मदद कर रहे हैं। सुरेश रोजाना इसकी मार्केटिंग कर रहा है। उसने अपने पिता की साढ़े तीन एकड़ जमीन में से एक एकड़ में गत वर्ष अक्टूबर में स्ट्रॉबेरी लगाई।

50-60 रुपए में बिक रहे खेत की स्ट्रॉबेरी के पैकेट
सुरेश ने बदनावर से पैकिंग मटेरियल मंगवाया। पकी हुई स्ट्रॉबेरी के पैकेट बनाकर राणापुर, जोबट, चंद्रशेखर आजाद नगर व उदयगढ़ के फ्रूट विक्रेताओं को देना शुरू किया।
ऐसे की खेती

  • 28 हजार पाैधे हिमाचल से मंगवाकर रोपे हैं।
  • नवंबर में फ्लोरिंग आई तो उसने पौधे छोटे होने से कटिंग कर दी।
  • दिसंबर अंत में फल आ गए। रोज 8-10 बॉक्स बिक रहे हैं।

रिसर्च किया, कई फ्रूट उगाने की योजना
सुरेश ने बताया वह विगत 2 वर्षों से नई खेती पर रिसर्च कर रहा था। रतलाम के अरविंद धाकड़ के संपर्क में आकर उसने हाइड्रोकोनिक खेती (बिना मिट्टी)सीखी। सुरेश ने स्ट्रॉबेरी के साथ मल्टी लेयर फार्मिंग की है। उसने करेला, गिलखी, तुरई भी लगा दी है। 8 तरह की गोभी लगाई है। तरबूज, खरबूज, ककड़ी, शिमला मिर्च की रंगीन वैरायटी की नर्सरी तैयार कर रहा है। अब क्षेत्र के किसानों को भी साथ में जोड़ेगा।

