पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नवाचार:दीपावली पर राॅकेट छोड़ने वाला यंत्र बनाया बालक ने

राणापुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • छठी के छात्र तनवीर ने दीपावली पर बनाया राॅकेट लांचर, बटन दबाते ही जल जाता है राॅकेट

कहते हैं प्रतिभा साधन की मोहताज नहीं होती, यदि व्यक्ति में लगन व जुनून हो तो वह सीमित संसाधन में भी अपनी प्रतिभा प्रदर्शित कर सकता है। ऐसा ही राणापुर की न्यू मुस्लिम कॉलोनी में रहने वाला एक बालक तनवीर है। वह घर में पड़े पुराने वेस्ट मटेरियल से विद्युत उपकरण बना रहा है। खास बात यह है कि उसे इसमें किसी का सहयोग व मार्गदर्शन नहीं मिलता।

12 वर्षीय तनवीर छठी कक्षा का विद्यार्थी है। उसके पिता महबूब की किराने की छोटी सी दुकान है। तनवीर के माता-पिता अनपढ़ हैं। तनवीर घर में पड़े पुराने वेस्ट मटेरियल से उपयोगी सामान बनाने में महारत हासिल करता जा रहा है। दीवाली के समय आतिशबाजी के दौरान कई लोग झुलस जाते हैं। विशेषकर रॉकेट छोड़ते समय। तनवीर ने घर में पड़े पुराने सामान से रॉकेट लांचर बनाया है। उसने पुराना पाइप ढूंढा।

उसमें एक 12 वोल्ट की पुरानी बैटरी लगाई। बाजार से एक पुश बटन 10 रुपए में लेकर आया। इलेक्ट्रिक सिगड़ी और हिटर में उपयोग होने वाला माइक्रो वायर लगा दिया। उसका राॅकेट लांचर तैयार हो गया। इसमें राॅकेट को जलाना नहीं पड़ता है। बटन ऑन करते ही बैटरी से करंट लेकर वायर गर्म होता है, जिससे राॅकेट आग पकड़ लेता है। इस उपकरण से छोटे बच्चे भी आसानी से राॅकेट छोड़ सकते हैं।

सबसे पहले रिमोट से चलने वाली गाड़ी बनाई थी

तनवीर के पिता ने बताया सबसे पहले उसने रिमोट से चलने वाली गाड़ी बनाई थी। कुछ दिन पूर्व उसने लकड़ी के टुकड़े व हीटर वायर की मदद से सोल्डरिंग मशीन बना दी। तनवीर ने अपने बनाएं उपकरणों का वीडियो बनाकर यू-ट्यूब पर अपलोड कर दिया ताकि विज्ञान में रुचि रखने वाले उससे संपर्क कर सकें। अभी वह रूम हीटर बनाने में लगा है। वह इधर-उधर से पुराना वेस्ट मटेरियल ढूंढता रहता है जिससे बिना लागत कुछ नया बना सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें