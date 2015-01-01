पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परंपरा:पहाड़ से पाड़ा लुढ़काने का कार्यक्रम इस बार दोपहर में नहीं सुबह होगा

राणापुरएक घंटा पहले
  • चुई के वाग डूंगरा में भविष्य जानने निभाई जाती है परंपरा

यहां से 10 किलोमीटर दूर गांव चुई के वाग डूंगरा बाबा देव मंदिर में हर साल दिवाली वाले दिन निभाई जाने वाली आदिवासी परंपरा का संभवत: पहली बार समय बदला गया है। हर साल दोपहर से शाम तक आयोजन होता है। इस बार कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए भीड़ कम रखने के लिए आयोजन सुबह किया जाएगा। इसमें पाड़ा (भैंसा) की बलि देकर पहाड़ से लुढ़काया जाता है। जितनी दूर तक बिना रुके पाढ़ा लुढकता है, उतनी ज्यादा बारिश का अनुमान लगाया जाता है।

आदिवासी समाज तिथियों की घटबढ़ के कारण दिवाली रविवार सुबह और गाय गोहरी दोपहर के बाद मनाएगा। बारिश और फसल को लेकर भविष्यवाणी के कार्यक्रम में इस बार बहुत कम लोग शामिल होंगे। कोरोना संक्रमण के खतरे के मद्देनजर ग्रामीणों ने समय बदला। दोपहर में होने वाला यह कार्यक्रम रविवार सुबह जल्दी कर लिया जाएगा। कई वर्षों से ग्रामीण पाड़े के पहाड़ से नीचे आने की गति को लेकर बारिश, फसल व बीमारियों के प्रकोप का अनुमान लगाते हैं।

दूर-दूर से आते हैं लोग

प्रतिवर्ष दीपावली के दिन यह आयोजन ग्राम चुई के वाग डूंगरा पर होता है। इसे देखने हजारों की संख्या में ग्रामीण जुटते हैं। इसमें आसपास के अलावा गुजरात, राजस्थान राज्य के ग्रामीण भी शामिल होते हैं। ग्राम पंचायत चुई के सरपंच कसनाभाई ने बताया, परंपरा पूर्वजों के जमाने से निरंतर चल रही है। ग्रामीण यहां होने वाली भविष्यवाणी पर पूरा विश्वास रखते हैं।

चौदस के दिन बुजुर्ग लोग पाड़े को लेकर डूंगर पर चले जाते हैं। वहां दीवाली की दोपहर तक विधिपूर्वक बाबा देव की पूजा पाठ होती है। भजन-कीर्तन का दौर भी चलता है। दीवाली की सुबह से ग्रामीणों के आने का क्रम शुरू हो जाता है। दोपहर 1 बजे अंतिम विधि-विधान कर पाड़े के चारो पैर बाँध दिए जाते है। उसकी बलि देकर ऊपर से लुढ़का दिया जाता है।

महिलाओं को नहीं है इजाजत

पहाड़ी पर स्थित बाबा देव के स्थल तक केवल पुरुष ही जाते हैं। महिलाओं को यहां आने की इजाजत नहीं है। बिन ब्याही कन्याओं को छूट है। गत वर्ष पाड़े का धड़ बीच मे ही अटक गया था। उसके बाद धीरे-धीरे आगे सरका था। इस आधार पर यह भविष्यवाणी की गई थी कि बारिश को लेकर संशय रहेगा।

ऐसे तय होता है भविष्य

पाड़े का धड़ बिना कहीं अटके लुढ़कता हुआ सीधा पहाड़ के नीचे बने गढ्ढे (डोबन) तक पहुंच जाता है तो बारिश व फसल अच्छी होने का अनुमान लगाया जाता है। यह मान्यता है कि अगर धड़ बीच में कहीं अटका तो बारिश भी बीच में दगा देगी। सीधा डोबन तक आने का मतलब यह है कि बारिश जोरदार होगी। आयोजन में पूरा विधि-विधान गांव के बड़वा (पुजारी) बादुभाई करवाते हैं।

उन्होंने बताया कि उनके पहले उनके पिता गुलाभाई पूजा कराते थे। 17 वर्ष पूर्व पिता की मृत्यु हो जाने के बाद से वह पूजा-पाठ करवा रहे हैं। छगन सुरजी, कालू, मकना, कालू परमार, कसना आदि उनकी मदद करते हैं। सभी लोग उपवास रखकर पूजा-पाठ करते है। कार्यक्रम पूरा होने के बाद ही अन्न जल ग्रहण करते हैं।

