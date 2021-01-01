पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीकाकरण:सरदारपुर में 100 में से 86 स्वास्थकर्मियों को टीका लगाया

सरदारपुर2 घंटे पहले
सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में कोरोना वैक्सीन लगाने का शुभारंभ किया। मुख्य अतिथि सरदारपुर विधायक प्रताप ग्रेवाल, एसडीएम बीएस कनेश, वरिष्ठ नेता राजेंद्र गर्ग, दीपक चौधरी, सीबीएमओ डॉ. शीला मुजाल्दा, वरिष्ठ चिकित्सा अधिकारी डॉ. एमएल जैन, डॉ. संगीता पाटीदार, डॉ. नितिन जोशी आदि थे।

अतिथियाें ने फीता काटकर वैक्सीन रूम का शुभारंभ किया। प्रथम चरण में 100 में से 86 स्वास्थकर्मियों को टीका लगाया। बीएमओ डाॅ. मुजाल्दा ने बताया 400 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों की सूची हैं। जिनको इस चरण में टीका लगाया जाना है। सोमवार को 14 कर्मचारियों अन्य कारणों से टीका नहीं लगाया।

पहला टीका वरिष्ठ चिकित्सक डाॅ. एमएल जैन को, दूसरा टीका डाॅ. संगीता पाटीदार व तीसरा टीका बीएमओ डॉ. मुजाल्दा ने लगवाया। इसके बाद सरदारपुर स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के अंतर्गत सेवा देने वाले कर्मचारियों को टीका लगाया। सरदारपुर तहसील में 419 कोरोना मरीज पाॅजिटिव पाए गए थे। वर्तमान में 4 कोरोना एक्टिव केस हाेकर उपचार चल रहा है।

