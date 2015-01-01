पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अवैध कब्जे के खिलाफ मुहिम शुरू:अमझेरा में सरकारी भूमि पर लगी फसल में छोड़े मवेशी, घटाेदा में 50 बीघा में बने आश्रम के दस्तावेज बुलवाए

सरदारपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एसडीएम ने अधिकारियाें के साथ क्षेत्र के दाे बड़े कब्जा स्थल का निरीक्षण किया

सरदारपुर तहसील के ग्राम घटोदा में राधास्वामी सत्संग आश्रम की आड़ में शासकीय भूमि पर अवैध कब्जे का मामला कई वर्षों से चर्चा में रहा है। कई अफसरों ने इस अवैध रूप से बने आश्रम का माैका मुआयना किया। मगर आगे कोई भी प्रशासनिक अधिकारी इस भूमि से अवैध अतिक्रमण हटाने की हिम्मत नहीं जुटा पाए। शनिवार काे एसडीएम विजय राय, तहसीलदार, नायब तहसीलदार और पटवारियों सहित राधास्वामी सत्संग स्थल पर पहुंचे। इस आश्रम का माैका मुआयना करने के बाद संपूर्ण जमीन की गहराई से छानबीन करते हुए बड़ी कार्रवाई के संकेत दिए हैं।

एसडीएम राय ने बताया कि घटोदा के भूमि सर्वे क्रमांक 415/2 रकबा 9.600 अनुमानित लगभग 50 बीघा भूमि पर स्थित आश्रम बना हुअा है। जिसमें बड़े पैमाने पर खेती भी की जाती है। इसका प्रारंभिक निरीक्षण किया गया है। आश्रम के भूमि स्वामी को जल्द ही नोटिस जारी कर इस भूमि के दस्तावेज जल्द तलब कर निरीक्षण के बाद नियमानुसार कार्रवाई की जाएगी। राधा स्वामी सत्संग आश्रम के कथाकथित बाबाजी ने अपने सत्ता और विपक्षी राजनीतिक रसूख के बल पर शासकीय भूमि पर कई वर्षों से बड़ा अवैध अतिक्रमण का साम्राज्य खड़ा कर रखा है। जहां की गतिविधियाें की चर्चा जिलेभर में रहती है। इस अवैध भूमि पर बने आश्रम पर कार्रवाई काे लेकर पूरी तहसील की नजर है।

गांव कपास्थल में भी बना हुआ है आश्रम

समीप के गांव कपास्थल सहित आसपास के गांवाें में भी इसी तर्ज पर शासकीय जमीन पर आश्रम बने हुए हैं। हालांकि कुछ वर्षाें से तथाकथित बाबाओं के कारनामे सामने आने के बाद अब नाममात्र के श्रद्धालु ही इन आश्रमाें पर पहुंचते हैं। पूर्व में इन आश्रमाें में सत्संग समेत कई गतिविधियां चलती थीं। जहां जिले सहित प्रदेशभर के लाेग आते थे।

जेसीबी नहीं मिलने से मवेशियाें काेे छाेड़ा

ग्राम अमझेरा में भी सामाजिक वन वानिकी विभाग की जमीन का एसडीएम ने अपने दल-बल के साथ निरीक्षण किया। निरीक्षण के दाैरान माैके पर कतिपय लोगों ने गेहूं, चने की फसल बो रखी थी। इस फसल के अतिक्रमण को जमींदोज करने के लिए जेसीबी मशीन उपलब्ध नहीं हुई। एसडीएम के निर्देश पर मवेशियों काे चरने छाेड़ दिया। इस प्रकार फसल काे नष्ट कराया गया। आगामी दिनाें में यहां भी कार्रवाई के निर्देश एसडीएम ने दिए हैं। दाे बड़े स्थानों का माैका मुआयना और कार्रवाई की चर्चा राजनीतिक और प्रशासनिक हल्काें में बनी रही।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें