आयोजन:अंतरराष्ट्रीय कलाकार व्यास स्वर्ण पदक से सम्मानित

सरदारपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • मुंबई के प्रसिद्ध सागर इंटरनेशनल सितारा हॉल में हुआ कार्यक्रम, कई विभूतियों को मिला सम्मान

नगर के अंतरराष्ट्रीय कलाकार राहुल व्यास को महात्मा गांधी दर्शन पुरस्कार स्वर्ण पदक से मुंबई में सम्मानित किया गया। भारत सरकार के शहरी विकास मंत्रालय, राष्ट्रीय शहरी आजीविका मिशन, महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग मुंबई के तत्वावधान में इंडोटेक फाउंडेशन तथा आनंदश्री ऑर्गनाइजेशन के सहयोग से मुंबई के प्रसिद्ध सागर इंटरनेशनल सितारा हॉल में यह कार्यक्रम हुआ।

मुख्य अतिथि पद्मश्री डॉ. विजय शाह, गांधी फिलास्फर लक्ष्मण गोले, गांधी विचारक डॉ. संगीता नाईक थी। कार्यक्रम में कई विभूतियों को सम्मानित किया। व्यास पूरे भारत के एक मात्र अंतरराष्ट्रीय कलाकार थे। जिन्हें उनकी रूपंकर कलाओं में स्वर्ण पदक से नवाजा। व्यास ने भारत का नाम देश ही नहीं बल्कि विदेशों में भी रोशन किया है। अपनी मातृभाषा हिंदी का वर्चस्व भी विदेशों तक पहुंचाया।

व्यास मात्र 13 वर्ष की आयु से लगातार प्रयास से भारत सरकार द्वारा आयोजित आईआईएसएफ में एक्सपर्ट आर्टिस्ट का खिताब, जेआईएसीएफ में अंतरराष्ट्रीय कलाकार की पदवी हासिल की, भारतीय संस्कृति संबद्ध परिषद में अपनी कलाकृति चयन होने के पश्चात वर्ल्ड ऑर्ट दुबई 2020 में अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर कलाकृति का प्रदर्शन कर स्वर्ण पदक प्राप्त किया। हिंदी कैलिग्राफी से डूडल ऑर्ट बनाना तथा गणेशजी का आकर देना। इसी कला को अक्षर गणेश का नाम दिया है। इस कला को विदेशों तक भी पहुंचाया है।

वैक्स ऑर्ट भी बनाते हैं राहुल व्यास

राहुल ने एब्सट्रैक्ट ऑर्ट, पॉप ऑर्ट, कंटेमप्ररी ऑर्ट तथा वैक्स ऑर्ट भी बनाए हैं। वैक्स ऑर्ट भारत में एकमात्र राहुल ही बनाते हैं। वे डांस इंडिया डांस सीजन 5 के दो राउंड क्लियर कर चुके हैं। साथ ही ओज रस के राष्ट्रीय कवि हैं। वर्तमान में उनकी दो पुस्तकें प्रकाशित हो चुकी है।

आईआईटी गुवाहाटी से राहुल डाटा साइंटिस्ट की डिग्री ले चुके हैं। कलाकार की आर्थिक स्थिति मजबूत नहीं है कि वह विदेश में जाकर देश का प्रतिनिधित्व कर सके। कलाकार ने केंद्र व प्रदेश सरकार से सहयोग की अपेक्षा की परंतु काेई मदद नहीं मिल पाई है।

