जिला स्तरीय सम्मेलन:पटवारियाें की लंबित मांगाें का निराकरण करे सरकार : बघेल

सतवास4 घंटे पहले
केंद्र व राज्य सरकार की योजनाओं के क्रियान्वयन में सबसे बड़ी भूमिका पटवारी की होती है। इसलिए सरकार को भी पटवारियों की लंबित मांगों का निराकरण करना चाहिए।

यह बात मप्र पटवारी संघ के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष उपेंद्रसिंह बघेल ने रविवार को नगर के एक गार्डन में हुए संघ के जिला स्तरीय सम्मेलन में कही। सम्मेलन को कर्मचारी कांग्रेस के प्रांतीय उपाध्यक्ष राजेश जोशी व साहित्यकार मनोज दुबे ने भी संबोधित किया। स्वागत भाषण जिलाध्यक्ष धर्मेंद्र चाैबे ने दिया।

सम्मेलन में प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी सदस्य अखिलेश पाठक, प्रदेश महामंत्री धर्मेंद्र शर्मा इंदौर, संभाग अध्यक्ष होशंगाबाद अंजू नारोलिया, विश्वनाथ तिवारी धार, कैलाश राजपूत, अनिल रूसिया छतरपुर, तहसीलदार प्रियंका चाैरसिया अादि माैजूद थे। संचालन किशाेर चावरे ने किया। आभार रमेश मुगलिया ने माना।

