साेनकच्छ नगर परिषद:13.26 कराेड़ के 4 बड़े अधूरे कार्य रहेंगे चुनावी मुद्दा, नई परिषद के लिए यही काम रहेंगे चुनाैती

साेनकच्छ2 दिन पहले
साेनकच्छ नगर परिषद का पांच वर्ष का कार्यकाल खत्म होने के बाद अब नए नगर परिषद अध्यक्ष का आरक्षण भी हो गया है। पिछली बार आरक्षण सामान्य वर्ग के पुरुष के लिए था इस बार सामान्य वर्ग की महिला के लिए किया गया है। इधर भास्कर ने नगर में पिछले 5 साल में स्वीकृत विकास कार्यों की हकीकत जानी ताे पाया कि पुरानी नगर परिषद ने नगर में कई विकास कार्य शुरू ताे करवाए, लेकिन वे अधूरे ही रह गए।

कुल 17 करोड़ की लागत से 5 बड़े कार्य करवाए जा रहे थे, जिसमें से सिर्फ कालीसिंध नदी पर बने बैराज का काम ही पूर्ण हुआ है। इसके अलावा नई पेयजल योजना, नगर परिषद का नया भवन, पिपलेश्वर मार्ग व नई बस स्टैंड के काम आज भी अधूरे पड़े हैं। इन अधूरे पड़े चाराें कामाें की लागत करीब 13 कराेड़ 26 लाख रुपए है। इधर इन कामाें के अधूरे रहने से नगरवासियों को काफी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

पेयजल योजना : कुछ स्थानाें पर नहीं डाली पाइप-लाइन

मुख्यमंत्री पेयजल योजना का कार्य मई 2017 में शुरू हुआ था। लागत में हुई बढ़ोतरी के बाद कुल लागत 7 करोड़ 88 लाख रुपए है। योजना अंतर्गत 4 लाख लीटर पानी की क्षमता वाली टंकी का निर्माण, 3.85 एमएलटी का नई फ्लिटर प्लांट, एक विशेष क्षमता वाला ट्रांसफाॅर्मर शामिल है। याेजना का 10 प्रतिशत काम अभी भी अधूरा है। इसमें कुछ स्थानों पर पाइप-लाइन डालना व टेस्टिंग का कार्य बचा है। हालांकि कार्य प्रगति पर है।

पिपलेश्वर मार्ग : अभी से टूटने लगी रिटर्निंग वाॅल

मुख्यमंत्री अधोसंरचना अंतर्गत बस स्टैंड से पिपलेश्वर मंदिर तक 700 मीटर लंबा रोड, जिसकी लागत 2.71 करोड़ है। इसमें कालीसिंध नदी की ओर एक रिटर्निंग वाॅल, सौंदर्यीकरण, विद्युत सज्जा आदि कार्य होना था। रोड बनकर तैयार है। रिटर्निंग वॉल बनाई गई, लेकिन वह अभी से टूटने लगी है। वॉल पर लाइटिंग का काम भी अधूरा है। 25 प्रतिशत काम अभी भी बचा है। साथ ही 8 महीने से काम भी बंद पड़ा है।

नया नप भवन : सालभर से बंद पड़ा है काम, 80 % अधूरा

मुख्यमंत्री अधोसंरचना अंतर्गत 70 लाख की लागत से नया नप भवन का काम शुरू हुआ था। शिकायतों के बाद से आज तक काम शुरू ही नहीं हुआ है। कुल मिलाकर अब तक मात्र 20 प्रतिशत ही काम हुआ है। इसमें भी क्षतिग्रस्त होने की कगार पर आ गया है। नप भवन नहीं बनने से परिषद कार्यालय डाक बंगला रोड स्थित कम्युनिटी हॉल में लग रहा है, जो कि नगर के मुख्य बाजार से काफी दूर पड़ता है। सालभर से काम बंद है।

नया बस स्टैंड : दूसरे मद में खर्च कर दी राशि, काम बंद

वर्ष 2016 उज्जैन सिंहस्थ में नगर को नई बस स्टैंड की सौगात मिली थी। लागत 1.97 करोड़ रुपए थी। बस स्टैंड में छत, रोड व दुकानें करीब-करीब पूर्ण हो चुकी है। सिंहस्थ खत्म हो जाने के बाद भी तत्कालीन सरकार ने नप को रुपया नहीं भेजा। नई सरकार बनने के बाद 50 लाख दिए, लेकिन उक्त रुपए पूर्व सीएमओ ने दूसरे मद में खर्च कर दिए। इसके चलते चार साल से काम बंद है। 40 प्रतिशत काम बचा है।​​​​​​​

