अखंड ज्योत का विसर्जन:भजनों के साथ हुआ अंबे माता के ज्योत गरबों का विसर्जन

सोनकच्छएक घंटा पहले
  • सोनकच्छ के दो मंदिरों में दशकों से चली आ रही है परंपरा

शारदीय नवरात्रि की समाप्ति के बाद ग्यारस से पूर्णिमा तक नगर के तीन मंदिरों में विराजित अंबे माता के गरबों की पवित्र अखंड ज्योत का विसर्जन मंगलवार को कालीसिंध नदी स्थित पिपलेश्वर घाट पर किया गया।

सुबह 11 बजे मंदिरों से अखंड ज्योत को विसर्जित करने ले गए। एमजी रोड स्थित माहेश्वरी, राठौर समाज व गढ़ी स्थित नामदेव छीपा समाज के मंदिरों में गरबा मंडली व भक्तों ने मंदिरों पर विराजित अखंड ज्योत काे सिर पर रखकर मंडल के सदस्यों द्वारा रास्तेभर भजन-कीर्तन व अम्बे माता के जयकारे लगाते हुए मंदिरों से कालीसिंध नदी के पिपलेश्वर घाट पर लाया गया।

आरती के बाद गरबे की मटकियों व पवित्र ज्योत को विसर्जित किया गया। जहां-जहां से ये ज्योत निकली, वहां श्रद्धालुओं ने ज्योत में तेल चढ़ाया व सुख-समृद्धि की प्रार्थना की। गढ़ी नामदेव समाज के गरबे को निरंतर 158 वर्ष, माहेश्वरी समाज के गरबे को 108 वर्ष व राठौर समाज के गरबे को 9 वर्ष हो गए हैं।

