पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Sonkutch
  • The Remuneration Of The Fired Employees, CMO, Former CMO, NP Officer And Former Councilor's Relatives And Faces, Was Not Done With Injustice To Us.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

साेनकच्छ नगर परिषद:निकाले गए कर्मचारियाें का आराेप-सीएमओ, पूर्व सीएमओ, नप अधिकारी व पूर्व पार्षद के रिश्तेदार और चेहेताें काे नहीं हटाया, ये हमारे साथ अन्याय

सोनकच्छ3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 38 दैनिक वेतनभाेगी कर्मचारियाें काे नगर परिषद ने नाैकरी से निकाला
  • तीन महीने की तनख्वाह भी नहीं दी

साेनकच्छ नगर परिषद ने 38 दैनिक वेतनभाेगी कर्मचारियाें काे नाैकरी से निकाल दिया है। निकाले गए कर्मचारियाें ने आक्राेश व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि हमें पिछले तीन महीने की तनख्वाह दिए बगैर ही निकाल दिया। कर्मचारियाें ने आराेप लगाया कि हमारे साथ काम पर लगे सीएमओ, पूर्व सीएमओ, नप अधिकारी व पूर्व पार्षद के रिश्तेदार या उनके चहेते अभी भी काम कर रहे हैं।

यदि हटाना ही था ताे सभी काे हटाना चाहिए था। हमारे साथ अन्याय हुआ है। सीएमओ ने 12 नवंबर को एक आदेश जारी करते हुए दिसंबर-19 से विभिन्न विभागों में कार्यरत 38 दैनिक वेतनभाेगी कर्मचारियों को तत्काल प्रभाव से हटाते हुए घर का रास्ता बता दिया।

इधर परिषद सूत्रों की माने तो जब-जब सत्ता परिवर्तन हुआ तब-तब कुछ जनप्रतिनिधि व अधिकारियों ने मनमानीपूर्वक अपने चहेते, रिश्तेदार या परिवार के सदस्यों को दैनिक वेतनभाेगी कर्मचारी के रूप में नौकरी पर लगवाते रहे। इससे सालदर साल बढ़ती इस कार्यशैली के चलते परिषद में दैनिक वेतनभाेगी कर्मचारियों की संख्या 139 से भी अधिक हो गई थी, जिन्हें पगार देने के भी लाले पड़ने लगे थे।

इन कर्मचारियों में कुछ नाम तो ऐसे हैं जिन्हें नप के अधिकारी स्वयं भी नहीं जानते हैं तो कई ऐसे लोग हैं जो कभी काम पर गए ही नहीं। आश्चर्य तो तब हुआ जब यह पता चला कि कुछ कर्मचारी परिषद से बाहर अन्य लोगों की तहसीलदारी कर नप से पगार ले रहे थे।

उधर निकाले गए कर्मचारियों से कोरोनाकाल में जमकर कार्य करवाया गया, लेकिन उन्हें अगस्त, सितंबर व अक्टूबर की तनख्वाह नहीं दी और नौकरी से निकाल दिया। निकाले गए कर्मचारी वैभव पिता दिलीप, राजपाल पिता भगवानसिंह आदि ने आरोप लगाए कि हमारे साथ लगे कुछ कर्मचारियाें को राजनीतिक दबाव के चलते नहीं निकाला गया जो न्यायसंगत नहीं होकर सरासर गलत है।

यदि हटाना था तो सभी को हटाना चाहिए था। सीएमओ, पूर्व सीएमओ, नप में पदस्थ अधिकारी, पूर्व पार्षद आदि के रिश्तेदार या उनके चहेते अभी भी लगे हुए हैं, लेकिन उन्हें नहीं हटाया गया है। अधिकारियों ने द्वेषतापूर्ण कार्रवाई की है। प्रशासन द्वारा लिए इस निर्णय के विरोध में शीघ्र एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल उच्च अधिकारी व राजनेताओं को शिकायत करेगा।

सूची फिर से एसडीएम काे भेजी जाएगी

कर्मचारियाें द्वारा लगाए गए आराेपाें काे देखते हुए सूची फिर से एसडीएम काे भेजी जाएगी। इसके बाद आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

- राेहित मनाेरिया, सीएमओ, नगर परिषद साेनकच्छ

कार्रवाई आगे भी जारी रहेगी

प्रशासकीय कार्य एवं वित्तीय सुविधाओं को ध्यान में रखते हुए दिसंबर-19 के बाद मौखिक रूप व बिना किसी आदेश के लगाए गए 38 दैनिक वेतनभाेगी कर्मचारियों को हटाया गया है। कार्रवाई आगे भी जारी रहेगी।

- शिवानी तरेटिया, एसडीएम व प्रशासक नगर परिषद सोनकच्छ

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें