लूट की वारदात:कपड़ा व्यापारी को मोटरसाइकिल से गिराकर बदमाश ले गए 41 हजार

थांदला3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तितरिया फाटक के पास तीन नकाबपोश बदमाशों ने की लूट की वारदात

क्षेत्र में एक बार फिर लूट की वारदात हुई। बुधवार को मंडी परिसर में सब्जी व्यापारी के साथ दिन दहाड़े हुई लूट की घटना के अगले ही दिन सरेराह बदमाशों ने लूट की घटना को अंजाम दिया।

वारदात गुरुवार देर शाम को काकनवानी के कपड़ा व्यवसायी मनोज पांचाल के साथ हुई। वे अपना व्यवसाय कर शाम को अपने घर परवलिया लौट रहे थे। तभी रास्ते में तितरिया फाटक के पास बाइक पर सवार तीन नकाबपोश बदमाशों ने पीछे से हमला कर उन्हें गाड़ी से गिरा दिया।

पांचाल के अनुसार बदमाशों में एक अधेड़ उम्र का और 2 युवा थे। गाड़ी से गिराने के बाद उन्होंने पांचाल के हाथ पर लट्ठ मारा और 41 हजार 100 रुपए की सिल्लक से भरा बैग लूट लिया। छीना झपटी में पांचाल को चोट भी आई है। थाना प्रभारी दिनेश भंवर ने बताया आरोपियों की तलाश जारी है, जल्द पकड़ लिया जाएगा। उधर, त्योहार के समय हो रही लूट की घटना से अन्य व्यापारियों में भी भय है।

