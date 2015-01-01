पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:पुल से नीचे गिरे युवक, एक की मौत

थांदलाएक घंटा पहले
मोटरसाइकिल सवार युवक एक पुल से नीचे गिर गए। हादसे में एक की मौत हो गई। जबकि दूसरा घायल हो गया। दुर्घटना शुक्रवार रात करीब 8 बजे हरीनगर व देवका के बीच हुई। जानकारी के अनुसार थांदला-लिमड़ी राज्य मार्ग पर मोटरसाइकिल सवार निकेश पिता दलसिंह मुनिया (20) निवासी जोड़ा उकाला (राजस्थान) की मौत हो गई।

वहीं मोहन पिता बरथू मुनिया निवासी जोड़ा उजाला गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। पुलिस ने आसपास के लोगों की मदद से घायल को स्वास्थ्य केंद्र काकनवानी पहुंचाया। बताया जा रहा है मोटरसाइकिल सवार युवक शादी की पत्रिका बांटकर रिश्तेदार के यहां से आ रहे थे।

मोटरसाइकिल की भिड़ंत में पांच घायल

समीपस्थ ग्राम बड़ी धामनी में शुक्रवार की शाम दो बाइक के आमने-सामने भिड़ंत में 5 लोग घायल हो हो गए। दुर्घटना में विजय भूरिया (20), आशीष (18), परमेश निनामा (18), धनजी सिंगार (55), मुकेश (26) घायल हो गए। जिन्हें प्राथमिक उपचार के लिए सिविल अस्पताल ले जाया गया। जहां से सभी को जिला अस्पताल रैफर कर दिया।

