टूटी परंपरा:बड़े रामजी मंदिर में पहली बार नहीं होगा अन्नकूट

थांदलाएक घंटा पहले
बड़े रामजी मंदिर में अाकर्षक श्रृंगार किया गया है।
  • कोरोना गाइडलाइन का नहीं करा सकेंगे पालन इसलिए मंदिर समिति ने लिया निर्णय

कोरोना काल ने सदियों पुरानी परंपरा को टूटने के लिए मजबूर कर दिया है। नगर के श्री बड़े रामजी मंदिर में भक्त मलुकदास द्वारा शुरू की गई अन्नकूट की परंपरा का निर्वहन इस वर्ष नहीं हो पाएगा। कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण दीपावली के अगले दिन होने वाला अन्नकूट कार्यक्रम निरस्त कर दिया है। मंदिर केे पुजारी विट्ठलदास बैरागी ने बताया हर वर्ष बड़े पैमाने पर आयोजित किए जाने वाला अन्नकूट महोत्सव इस बार निरस्त किया गया है। केवल प्रतीकात्मक रूप से नैवेद्य बनाकर भगवान को भोग लगाया जाएगा।

उल्लेखनीय है कि नगर में श्री बड़े रामजी मंदिर पर सदियों से अन्नकूट महोत्सव का आयोजन किया जाता रहा है। जिसमें सभी वर्ग समाज के सैकड़ों लोग शामिल होकर महाप्रसादी ग्रहण करते हैं। कोरोना के कारण नगर के सभी मंदिरों मे आयोजित होने वाले अन्नकूट स्थगित ही रखे गए हैं। गौरतलब है कि अन्नकूट में बनाए जाने वाली सब्जी में सभी सब्जियों का मिश्रण रहता है। ऐसी मान्यता है कि अन्नकूट के साथ ही आम लोगों की दिनचर्या में हरी सब्जियों और जमीकंद का प्रयोग प्रारंभ हो जाता है।

इन मंदिरों में भी निरस्त हुए आयोजन : पड़वा के दिन होने वाले अन्नकूट महोत्सव अन्य मंदिरों में भी नहीं होंगे। नगर में लक्ष्मीनारायण मंदिर, शांति आश्रम, सावंरिया सेठ मंदिर, तेजाजी मंदिर, गणेश मंदिर, हनुमान अष्ट मंदिर समिति केे व्यवस्थापकों ने भी अन्नकूट निरस्त किए जाने की पुष्टि की है।

इसलिए निरस्त किया कार्यक्रम: दरअसल, नगर के विभिन्न मंदिरों में होने वाले अन्नकूट में सैकड़ों की संख्या में श्रद्धालु पहुंचते हैं। ऐसे में कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते शासन की गाइड लाइन का पालन नहीं हो पाता। मंदिर समिति भी भीड़ को नियंत्रित नहीं कर पाती। लिहाजा सभी ने बड़े आयोजन निरस्त कर दिए।

