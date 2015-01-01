पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महोत्सव:भगवान महावीर का निर्वाण कल्याणक मनाएंगे

थांदलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 14 नवंबर को होगा आयोजन, इसी दिन पक्खी पर्व पर भी होंगे विभिन्न धार्मिक कार्यक्रम

प्रवर्तकश्री जिनेंद्रमुनिजी साधु-साध्वी मंडल के साथ चातुर्मास के लिए स्थानीय पौषध भवन पर विराजित हैं। उनके सान्निध्य में 14 नवंबर को भगवान महावीर स्वामी का निर्वाण कल्याणक मनाया जाएगा। इसी दिन पक्खी पर्व भी मनाया जाएगा।

श्रीसंघ अध्यक्ष जितेंद्र घोड़ावत ने बताया प्रवर्तकश्री के सान्निध्य में श्रावक-श्राविकाएं तप-आराधना कर रहे हैं। प्रवर्तकश्री, मुनिमंडल व साध्वी मंडल के व्याख्यान स्थानीय पौषध भवन पर नियमित हो रहे हैं।

घोड़ावत ने बताया 14 नवंबर को भगवान महावीर स्वामी का निर्वाण कल्याणक जप-तप-त्याग-तपस्या व विविध धार्मिक आराधनाओं के साथ मनाया जाएगा। इसी दिन पक्खी पर्व भी है जिससे श्रावक-श्राविकाओं को आराधना करने का दोहरा लाभ प्राप्त होगा।

निर्वाण कल्याणक एवं पक्खी पर्व के उपलक्ष्य में श्रावक-श्राविकाएं सामूहिक तेले तप की तपस्या 12 नवंबर से व सामूहिक बेले तप की तपस्या 13 नवंबर से प्रारंभ करेंगे। 14 नवंबर को कई आराधक सामूहिक उपवास, आयंबिल, नीवीं, एकासन, बियासन आदि विविध तपाराधना करेंगे। कई श्रावक-श्राविकाएं इस दिन प्रतिपूर्ण पौषध, दसवां पौषध आदि विविध आराधना करेंगे।

शाम को होगा 5.44 बजे से पक्खी प्रतिक्रमण

निर्वाण कल्याणक के प्रसंग पर प्रतिदिन प्रातः 8 से 9 बजे तक भगवान महावीर की अंतिम देशना उत्तराध्ययन सूत्र का वाचन चल रहा है। भगवान महावीर की स्तुति पुच्छिसुणं के सामूहिक जाप रात्रि में किया जा रहा है। शाम को 5.44 बजे से पक्खी प्रतिक्रमण प्रारंभ होगा। श्रावक वर्ग का प्रतिक्रमण पौषध भवन पर और श्राविका वर्ग का प्रतिक्रमण दौलत भवन पर होगा।

रविवार को होंगे तपाराधकों के सामूहिक पारणे

श्रीसंघ के कोषाध्यक्ष प्रकाश एम. शाह ने बताया पक्खी पर्व पर होने वाले सामूहिक उपवास आदि समस्त तपाराधना करने वाले तपाराधकों के सामूहिक पारणे रविवार को स्थानीय महावीर भवन पर होंगे। पारणे करवाने का लाभ कीमतीलाल जैन परिवार (लुधियाना वाले) ने लिया है।

पारणे के पूर्व नवकार महामंत्र के सामूहिक जाप होंगे। यहां 11 श्रावक-श्राविकाएं वर्षीतप की आराधना कर रहे हैं। वहीं कई श्रावक-श्राविकाओं व बच्चों ने विभिन्न ज्ञान कंठस्थ किया है। ज्ञान आराधना के अंतर्गत प्रतिक्रमण, थोकड़े, समकित छप्पनी व शास्त्र कंठस्थ कर रहे है। प्रति रविवार युवाओं व बच्चों के लिए क्लास लगाई जाती है।

