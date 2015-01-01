पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लापरवाही:दीपावली से पहले आए हाट में उमड़े लोग लेकिन न मास्क लगाया न डिस्टेंस रखा

थांदला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

लॉकडाउन के बाद से पूरी तरह ठप रहे हाट बाजार में एक बार फिर रौनक लौट आई है। मंगलवार को दीप पर्व के पहले आए हाट बाजार में खरीदी करने लोग उमड़े। ग्रामीणों ने भी पहुंचकर अपनी पसंद की वस्तुएं खरीदी।

दीपावली के मौके पर बाजार पूरी तरह से गुलजार नजर आया। लोग खरीदी करने उमड़े। जहां देखो वहां भीड़ दिखाई दे रही थी। दीपावली के त्योहार की वजह से लोगों ने जमकर खरीदारी की। बाजारों में पूरी तरह से रौनक दिखने को मिली।

हालांकि कोविड-19 की गाइड लाइन का पालन ना लाेगों ने किया और न ही व्यापारियों ने। बाजार में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग तो पूरी तरह से गायब थी। ज्यादातर बिना मास्क के ही नजर आए। काफी समय बाद लगे हाट बाजार में प्रशासन की भी सुस्ती नजर आई। बाजार में ग्रामीणों को मास्क पहनने व बचाव के अन्य उपाय बताने के लिए कोई भी कर्मचारी या जिम्मेदार मौजूद नहीं था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें