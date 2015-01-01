पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

वारदात:मंडी में सब्जी व्यापारी के 1.70 लाख रुपए चुराकर दीवार फांदकर भाग गए बदमाश

थांदलाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कैमरे झुकाकर की वारदात, सीसीटीवी में नहीं दिखे, इसलिए गेट से नहीं भागे, दूसरा रास्ता चुना

यहां कृषि उपज मंडी प्रांगण में सुबह लगने वाली सब्जी मंडी में एक थोक व्यापारी का 1 लाख 70 लाख रुपए से भरा बैग 4 बदमाश ले उड़े। व्यापारी खुले में बाउंड्री वॉल के पास दुकान लगाता है। दो बाइक पर 4 बदमाश थे। दो चोर बैग लेकर दीवार फांदकर बाहर तैयार खड़े साथियों के साथ भाग निकले।

व्यापारी और उनके कर्मचारियों ने पीछा भी किया, लेकिन बदमाश पकड़े नहीं जा सके। घटना बुधवार सुबह 7 बजे की है। मंडी प्रांगण में गेट पर सीसीटीवी कैमरा है, जो नीचे की ओर झुका हुआ था। इस वजह से घटना रिकार्ड नहीं हुई।

सब्जी मंडी में सुबह 4 बजे से आवाजाजी शुरू हो जाती है। यहां भीमकुंड निवासी व्यापारी दितिया अमलियार के साथ घटना हुई। दितिया ने बताया, बैग में हमेशा डेढ़ लाख रुपए के आसपास रहते हैं। बुधवार को 1 लाख 70 हजार रुपए थे। संभवत: बदमाशों को पहले से इस बारे में पता था। उनकी दुकान मंडी के गेट नंबर 2 के पास है। ये सुतरेटी-थांदला मार्ग से लगा हुआ है। इसका फायदा बदमाशों ने उठाया और बैग लेकर सुतरेटी रोड की तरफ भाग गए।

जहां कैमरे लगे थे उस ओर नहीं गए चोर

एसडीओपी थांदला एमएल गवली ने बताया, मंडी के कैमरे चालू हैं। उनकी रिकार्डिंग देखी जा रही है। इनसे अभी तक कुछ साफ नहीं हुआ। जिस तरफ कैमरे हैं, वहां बदमाश नहीं गए। गेट का कैमरा नीचे की ओर झुका हुआ था। कैमरे से बचने के लिए वो दीवार फांदकर बाहर निकले।

पैरों से छिपा दी नंबर प्लेट

बदमाशों का पीछा करने वाले मजदूर पंकज और मुनेष ने बताया, हमने काफी दूर तक पीछा किया, लेकिन वो तेजी से भाग निकले। दोनों बाइक पर पीछे बैठे बदमाशों ने पैर मोढ़कर नंबर प्लेट ढांक ली, इस वजह से नंबर भी नहीं पढ़ सके। थाना प्रभारी विवेक शर्मा का कहना है, मंडी प्रांगण में लगे कैमरों की रिकार्डिंग देखी जा रही है। जल्द ही सुराग मिलेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें