कोरोना:जब चूक समझ आई तब दूसरी लिस्ट में बढ़े 10 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज, रिकवरी रेट भी घटाया

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
8 महीने से कोरोना संक्रमण पर काम करने वाले स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों के साथ ही प्रशासन का अमला रिकवरी रेट बढ़ाने की होड़ में आँकड़ों के सही जोड़ के प्रति लापरवाह दिख रहा है। मंगलवार को प्रशासन ने पॉजिटिव-डिस्चार्ज को लेकर जो सूची जारी की, उसमें पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या कम व रिकवरी रेट अधिक बताया गया। गलत आँकड़ों की सूची जारी होने के बाद जब इसमें हुई चूक का पता चला तो आनन-फानन में सुधार कर दूसरी लिस्ट जारी की गई, जिसमें न सिर्फ 10 पॉजिटिव बढ़े, बल्कि रिकवरी रेट में 0.1 प्रतिशत की कमी आई।

पहली सूची में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 12900 तथा रिकवरी रेट 93.9 प्रतिशत बताया गया। इसमें गड़बड़ी की आशंका पर जब जाँच की गई तो न सिर्फ 10 पॉजिटिव बढ़े बल्कि रिकवरी रेट घटकर 93.8 प्रतिशत हो गया। इधर, मंगलवार को जिले में 34 नए पॉजिटिव मिलने के साथ ही 49 मरीजों को डिस्चार्ज करने की जानकारी दी गई।

अधिकारी इसे कैलकुलेशन की गलती बता रहे हैंवहीं यह है कि रिकवरी रेट बेहतर बढ़ाने की जल्दबाजी में यह चूक हुई।

संक्रमण घटा तब आई कोरोना जागरूकता बुकलेट की याद
जब कोरोना संक्रमण समाप्त होने की कगार पर है, तब प्रशासन और स्वास्थ्य विभाग को लोगों को जागरूक करने तथा स्वास्थ्य सेवाओं की जानकारी देने की सुध आई है। मंगलवार को कलेक्टर ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा छपवाई गई कोरोना किट बुकलेट का विमोचन किया। बीते आठ महीनों से कोरोना संकट से जूझ रहे जिले का शायद ही कोई परिवार ऐसा होगा जिसके किसी न किसी सदस्य को कोरोना से बचाव के उपाय, संक्रमित होने के बाद बरती जाने वाली सावधानियाँ तथा फीवर क्लीनिक आदि की जानकारी न हो। वर्तमान में जिले में एक्टिव मरीज 600 से भी कम हैं और उनमें से आधे से अधिक होम आइसोलेट हैं।

एल्गिन का एनक्यूएएस असेसमेंट आज
नेशनल क्वालिटी एश्योरेंस स्टैंडर्ड (एनक्यूएएस) के तय मानकों के तहत रानी दुर्गावती महिला चिकित्सालय (एल्गिन) का दो दिनी असेसमेंट बुधवार से होगा। शुक्रवार से विक्टोरिया का असेसमेंट होगा। गत वर्ष एनक्यूएएस में बेहतर स्थान था।

