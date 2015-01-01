पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:10 माह पहले सीवर के लिए खोदे 4 गड्ढे अब तक नहीं भरे, मदन महल-आमनपुर रोड कई जगह खतरों से भरी

जबलपुर15 मिनट पहले
  • लाखों की आबादी यातना झेल रही ऐसे वर्क कल्चर से, सड़क तो बर्बाद की ही लोगों को परेशानी के साथ खतरों में डाल दिया, काम इस अंदाज में किया गया कि जल्द सुधार की उम्मीद भी नहीं लगती

मदन महल-आनपुर रोड पर सीवर लाइन का मिलान बीते 10 माह से किया जा रहा है। काम कभी बंद हो जाता है तो कभी रस्मअदायगी के तौर पर चालू कर दिया जाता है। अभी फिलहाल एक वाहन खोदी गई सड़क और गड्ढों के आसपास खड़ा है जिससे लगता है कि काम आरंभ हो गया पर यह बंद जैसा ही है क्योंकि जल्द इस अंदाज में यह पूरा हो जाएगा इसकी उम्मीद नहीं है।

इस मार्ग पर सीवर लाइन का काम अजीब तौर तरीकों से हो रहा है। अच्छी खासी सड़क को लॉकडाउन के पहले खोदा गया। कहा गया कि एक दो माह में पूरा काम निपटा लिया जाएगा। काम शुरू करके फिर बंद कर दिया गया और फिर काम करने के अंदाज की वजह से लोगों की तकलीफ दिन-ब-दिन बढ़ती गई। अभी इस मार्ग पर 4 गड्ढे ऐसे हैं जो लोगों की जान के लिए खतरा बने हुए हैं। निकलते वक्त इनमें गिरने का बहुद ज्यादा खतरा बना हुआ है। मार्ग पर दो बड़े गड्ढे तो भरे हैं पर उनमें वाहन फिसल रहे हैं तो दो अभी पूरी तरह से खुले हैं और किनारे के हिस्से की ओर बढ़कर धसक रहे हैं। इस तरह पूरे मार्ग पर ट्रैफिक ज्यादा होता है तो निकलना बेहद चुनौतियों से भरा होता है। इस मार्ग पर अनदेखी भरे अंदाज में हो रहे इस काम से लाखों की आबादी पर सीधा असर पड़ रहा है। नगर निगम कहता है कि काम को जल्द पूरा कराकर सड़क बेहतर बना दी जाएगी पर लंबे अरसे से कष्ट झेल रहे लोगों को इसकी उम्मीद कम है।

बेहद उपयोगी मार्ग है
यह मार्ग पश्चिमी हिस्से के लिए बेहद उपयोगी है। मदन महल स्टेशन से लोग इसी मार्ग से ज्यादा निकलते हैं। इसी तरह मदन महल, छोटी लाइन फाटक से गढ़ा की ओर जाना हो तो इस मार्ग का उपयोग किया जाता है। इसी तरह गढ़ा की दर्जनों बस्तियों और कॉलोनियों के लिए इस मार्ग से छोटी लाइन फाटक, मदन महल स्टेशन की ओर आते जाते हैं। कई मार्ग का इस हिस्से से मिलान होता है जिससे बड़ी आबादी पर इसके बदतर हाल में होने से असर हो रहा है।

सड़क पूरी बने तभी राहत
इस मार्ग पर सीवर लाइन का काम पूरा कर सड़क की अभी जो स्थिति है अगर उसे ऐसे ही छोड़ दिया जाता है तो किसी तरह की राहत नहीं मिलने वाली। इस मार्ग का जब तक नये सिरे से डामरीकरण नहीं किया जाता है तब तक निकलने वाले लोगों को सहूलियत नहीं मिल सकती है। सीवर लाइन के काम के बाद ऐसा कभी नहीं हो सका है कि सड़क वैसे ही शक्ल में बन गई हो जैसी खोदने के पहले रहती है। सीवर के काम के बाद सड़क पूरी तरह से बर्बाद हो जाती है और सालों तक उस ओर कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया जाता है।पी-2

