पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विद्युत कनेक्शन काटने की कार्रवाई:10 हजार ऐसे उपभोक्ता जिन पर दो हजार से अधिक बकाया

जबलपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पूर्व क्षेत्र विद्युत वितरण कंपनी के अंतर्गत करीब 10 हजार ऐसे उपभोक्ता चिन्हित किए गए हैं जिन पर दो हजार से अधिक रुपए बिजली बिल के बकाया हैं और लंबे समय से उनके द्वारा भुगतान नहीं किया जा रहा है। ऐसे उपभोक्ताओं की सूची तैयार कर उन्हें अंतिम नोटिस जारी किया गया है। शुक्रवार से इन उपभोक्ताओं के विद्युत कनेक्शन काटने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

सूत्रों का कहना है कि सिटी सर्किल के पांचों संभागों में सबसे ज्यादा बिजली बिल बकायादारों की संख्या पूर्व संभाग में है। इस संभाग के फूटाताल, चारखंभा, रद्दी चौकी, लालमाटी, भानतलैया क्षेत्र के अधिकांश उपभोक्ताओं द्वारा बिजली बिलों का भुगतान नहीं किया जा रहा है। जिन्हें नोटिस जारी किया गया है। इसके बाद भी राशि जमा नहीं करने पर डिस्कनेक्शन की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। टारगेट पूरा नहीं करने और राजस्व वसूली में लापरवाही बरतने वाले कुछ अधिकारियों पर कार्रवाई तय मानी जा रही है। सर्किल स्तर पर इसकी समीक्षा की जा रही है।

कि किस अधिकारी द्वारा पूरे माह राजस्व वसूली को लेकर सक्रियता दिखाई गई है। यह भी देखा जा रहा है कि किस जेई व एई के क्षेत्र में वसूली कम हुई है। जहाँ राशि जमा कराने में कमीं आएगी उस क्षेत्र के एई व जेई को हटाने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

वर्जन....दो हजार बकाया है तो डिस्कनेक्शन तय
अभी तक पाँच हजार रुपए बकाया वालों के कनेक्शन काटे जा रहे थे अब जिनकी बिल की राशि दो हजार रुपए भी बकाया है शुक्रवार से उनके कनेक्शन काटे जाएँगे।
आईके त्रिपाठी, एसई सिटी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें