आय से अधिक संपत्ति का अंदेशा:आरईएस कटनी में पदस्थ एसडीओ के घर से मिले 12.89 लाख रुपए, मकान-प्लाट के साथ मिले बैंक खाते

जबलपुर24 मिनट पहले
एसडीओ के घर की जांच करती लोकायुक्त की टीम
  • लोकायुक्त ने 50 हजार रिश्वत के साथ सोमवार को कटनी में एसडीओ को था दबोचा

50 हजार की रिश्वत में रंगे हाथों दबोचे गए आरईएस विभाग के एसडीओ अजय कुमार सिंगौर (61) के खिलाफ लोकायुक्त की जांच जारी है। घर की सर्चिंग में 12.89 लाख रुपए नकदी के अलावा 2400 वर्गफीट में बना दो मंजिला मकान, 4800 वर्गफीट का खाली प्लाट, तीन लाख वर्तमान कीमत के जेवर, एलआईसी सहित पत्नी व बेटों के नाम के बैंक पासबुक मिले हैं। मंगलवार को लोकायुक्त ने बैंकों को पत्र लिखकर संबंधित खातों में जमा राशि की जानकारी मांगी है।

लोकायुक्त टीम सर्चिंग के बाद घर से निकलती हुई
लोकायुक्त टीम सर्चिंग के बाद घर से निकलती हुई

लोकायुक्त डीएसपी दिलीप झरबड़े ने बताया कि एसडीओ अजय कुमार सिंगौर के रिटायरमेंट महज चार महीने बचे हैं। 40 वर्ष उनकी नौकरी के हो चुके हैं। परिवार में पत्नी के अलाव दो बेटे और तीन बेटियां हैं। तीनों बेटियों की शादी वे कर चुके हैं। दोनों बेटों को बीई कराया है। अभी दोनों अनमैरिड हैं। पता लगाया जा रहा है कि बेटियों की शादी में कितना खर्च किया था। मकान की जमीन व प्लाट उसने बहुत पहले खरीदा था। हालांकि मकान का निर्माण अभी कराया है।

एसडीओ अजय कुमार सिंगौर का घर
एसडीओ अजय कुमार सिंगौर का घर

संपत्ति का किया जा रहा वैल्यूएशन
डीएसपी झरबड़े के मुताबिक जबलपुर में लमती सप्तऋषि नगर विजय नगर निवासी एसडीओ के पास कार, दो बाइक, घर में महंगे फर्नीचर, सोफा, टीवी, आदि सभी ऐशो आराम के सामानों का वैल्यूएशन किया जा रहा है। मकान निर्माण में लगभग 40 से 45 लाख खर्च होने का अनुमान है। पूरी नौकरी में मिले वेतन और एसडीओ द्वारा दर्शाए गए आय के अन्य स्रोत के बाद तय होगा कि उसकी कुल संपत्ति में कितना वैध व अवैध है। वेतन का 30 प्रतिशत ही बचत माना जाता है। लोकायुक्त टीम उसके आय की जांच में जुटी है।

लोकायुक्त की गिरफ्त में आया रिश्वतखोर एसडी
लोकायुक्त की गिरफ्त में आया रिश्वतखोर एसडी

ये है पूरा मामला
एसडीओ अजय कुमार सिंगौर कटनी आरईएस विभाग में पदस्थ हैं। इसी विभाग के ठेकेदार संजय नगर कटनी निवासी रवि कुमार मिश्रा ने 19 नवंबर को उनके खिलाफ रिश्वत मांगने की शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी। रवि ने कटनी के मगरधा गांव में तालाब की खुदाई करवाई थी। कुल बिल पांच लाख रुपए का बना था। इसके भुगतान के एवज में एसडीओ अजय कुमार सिंगौर 1.25 लाख रुपए रिश्वत मांग रहे थे। सोमवार को पहली किस्त के तौर पर रवि को 50 हजार रुपए लेकर कटनी बायपास स्थित रेस्टोरेंट बुलाया था। जहां टीम ने उसे रंगेहाथ गिरफ्तार किया था। इसके बाद उसके घर की सर्चिंग शुरू हुई थी।

