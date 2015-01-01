पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पेश:स्टेट बार चेयरमैन डॉ.विजय कुमार चौधरी के खिलाफ 25 में 14 सदस्यों ने मोर्चा खोला, नई कार्यकारिणी का चुनाव टला

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डॉ. विजय चौधरी
  • 19 दिसंबर को नई कार्यकारिणी की पहली बैठक से तीन दिन पहले आया नाटकीय मोड़

एमपी स्टेट बार काउंसिल के पिछले दिनों अध्यक्ष बने डॉ. विजय कुमार चौधरी के खिलाफ बुधवार को अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पेश किया गया है। इसमें कुल 25 में से 14 सदस्यों के हस्ताक्षर हैं। 19 दिसंबर को आयोजित आने वाली पहली बैठक में नई कार्यकारिणी चुनी जानी थी। इससे तीन दिन पहले आए इस अविश्वास प्रस्ताव ने नाटकीय मोड़ ला दिया है। अध्यक्ष ने जहां 19 दिसंबर को आयोजित सामान्य सभा को स्थगित करने का आदेश दिया है। वहीं अविश्वास पेश करने वाले 14 सदस्य बैठक आहूत कराने पर अड़े हुए हैं।

सामान्य सभा के एजेंडे में शामिल कराएंगे

सचिव प्रशांत दुबे ने बताया कि नवीन कार्यकारिणी की बैठक को आयोजित या स्थगित करने और अविश्वास प्रस्ताव को लेकर विरोधाभासी स्थिति उत्पन्न गई है। जहां एक ओर चेयरमैन ने 19 दिसंबर की पूर्व निर्धारित सामान्य सभा की बैठक को स्थगित करने का आदेश दिया है। वहीं दूसरी ओर अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पेश करने वाले 14 सदस्य 19 दिसंबर को ही सामान्य सभा की बैठक आहूत कराने पर अड़े हुए हैं। उनका तर्क है कि वे चुनाव प्रक्रिया में भाग लेंगे। सामान्य सभा के एजेंडे में अविश्वास प्रस्ताव और नए अध्यक्ष के चुनाव के कार्यक्रम को भी शामिल कराया जाएगा।

अब 17 जनवरी को होगी सामान्य सभा की पहली बैठक

स्टेट बार के नियम 122-ए के अंतर्गत 21 दिनों के भीतर अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर चर्चा व उसे पास कराने का प्रावधान है। इसके अलावा एक बिंदु को लेकर कानूनी प्रश्न खड़ा हो गया है। वह यह कि अविश्वास प्रस्ताव में पूर्व नियम के अनुसार 14 सदस्यों के हस्ताक्षर आवश्यक हैं या फिर 17 सदस्यों के हस्ताक्षर? इन तमाम बिंदुओं को देखते हुए 19 दिसंबर, 2020 को निर्धारित स्टेट बार सामान्य सभा की पहली बैठक को स्थगित कर दिया गया है। अब सामान्य सभा की पहली बैठक 17 जनवरी, 2021 को होगी। हालांकि अविश्वास प्रस्ताव लाने वाले सदस्य 19 को ही आमसभा की बैठक बुलाने पर अड़े हैं।

