हत्या या हादसा:15 दिन पहले लापता युवक का झाडियों में मिला कंकाल, जीजा के घर रहकर करता था मजदूरी

जबलपुर15 मिनट पहले
मझौली सिहोरा निवासी मनीष सिंह (22) पनागर के बम्हौरी निवासी जीजा धर्मेंद्र गौड़ के यहां रहकर मजदूरी करता था।

जीजा के घर रहकर मजदूरी करने वाले युवक का कंकाल मिलने से सनसनी फैल गई। युवक 14 अक्टूबर से गायब था। पनागर थाने में उसकी गुमशुदगी की रिपोर्ट दर्ज थी। शुक्रवार शाम को उसका कंकाल बम्हौरी मरघटाई में झाडियों के बीच मिला। पुलिस हत्या व हादसे के एंगल से जांच में जुटी है।

मझौली सिहोरा निवासी मनीष सिंह (22) पनागर के बम्हौरी निवासी जीजा धर्मेंद्र गौड़ के यहां रहकर मजदूरी करता था। 14 अक्टूबर को वह बाइक से मजदूरी करने निकला था। तब से वह गायब था। परिजन कॉल लगाते थक गए, लेकिन पता नहीं चला। इसके बाद पनागर थाने में मीसिंग रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई थी। शनिवार दोपहर तीन बजे के लगभग बम्हौरी मरघटाई में गांव के कुछ बच्चे बकरी चराने गए थे। उसी दौरान झाडिय़ों में बाइक दिखी। पास गए तो वहां नरकंकाल पड़ा था। बच्चों के शोर पर ग्रामीण पहुंचे और पुलिस को खबर दी।

बाइक, कपड़ों और दस्तावेज से हुई पहचान
मौके पर मिले पैंट की जेब से मतदाता पहचान पत्र और फोटो मिला, जो मनीष सिंह का था। मौके पर पहुंचे धर्मेंद्र गौड़ ने भी उसकी पहचान की। पास में ही उसके जूते, मोबाइल भी पड़ा था। पुलिस ने एफएसएल टीम की मौजूदगी में कंकाल को बटोर कर पीएम के लिए भिजवाया। घटनास्थल मोड़ पर है। एक आशंका ये भी व्यक्त की जा रही है कि हादसे में वह बाइक सहित गिर गया होगा। वहीं परिजन उसकी हत्या कर शव को छिपाने की बात कह रहे हैं। टीआई आरके सोनी ने बताया कि पीएम के आधार पर प्रकरण में आगे की कार्रवाई होगी।

