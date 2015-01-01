पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जबलपुर नगर निगम का घेराव:1500 पीएम आवास का हुआ सर्वे, तीन करोड़ रुपए जारी हुए, महज 86 को मिली पहली किस्त

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
नगर निगम अधिकारी को ज्ञापन सौंपते पीड़ित और कांग्रेस के पदाधिकारी
  • कांग्रेस कमेटी पिछड़ा वर्ग के प्रदेश सचिव सुरेंद्र यादव के साथ पीड़ितों ने किया प्रदर्शन

1500 पीएम आवासों के लिए तीन करोड़ की राशि स्वीकृति होने के बावजूद लाभार्थियों को नहीं मिल पा रहा है। इसके विरोध में कांग्रेस कमेटी पिछड़ा वर्ग के प्रदेश सचिव सुरेंद्र यादव के साथ पीड़ित लोगों ने नगर निगम का घेराव कर प्रदर्शन किया। नगर निगम अधिकारियों पर वादाखिलाफी का आरोप लगाया। कहा कि मई में ज्ञापन देने पर 15 दिन की मोहलत मांगी थी पर पांच महीने बाद भी कोई राहत नहीं दी गई।

पीएम आवास न मिलने पर प्रदर्शन करती महिलाएं
पीएम आवास न मिलने पर प्रदर्शन करती महिलाएं

प्रदेश सचिव सुरेंद्र यादव ने बताया कि रानी लक्ष्मीबाई वार्ड में कांग्रेस शासन काल में 1500 लोगों के लिए पीएम आवास का सर्वे कार्य पूरा हुआ था। इसके लिए तीन करोड़ की राशि भी आवंटित हो चुकी है। पर नगर निगम अधिकारियों की लापरवाही से अभी तक महज 86 लोगों को ही पहली किस्त मिल पाई है। इनका निर्माण भी आधा-अधूरा पड़ा है। दूसरी किस्त जारी नहीं होने से इस ठंड में लोग परेशान हो रहे हैं। वहीं 1414 शेष बचे लोगों के खाते में कोई पैसा नहीं मिला।

नगर निगम का घेराव करने जाते पीड़ित लोग
नगर निगम का घेराव करने जाते पीड़ित लोग

नगर निगम के अधिकारी कर रहे भेदभाव
पीड़ित लाभार्थी सहित कांग्रेस के प्रदेश सचिव ने नगर निगम के अधिकारियों पर भेदभाव का आरोप लगाया है। राशि आवंटित होने के बावजूद पैसे जारी नहीं किए जा रहे हैं। गुमराह करने की साजिश को लेकर कांग्रेस की अगुवाई में पीड़ितों ने नगर निगम का घेराव कर प्रदर्शन किया। चेतावनी दी कि शीघ्र राशि आवंटित नहीं हुआ तो आने वाले नगर निगम चुनाव का यहां के लोग बहिष्कार करेंगे।

