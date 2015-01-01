पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:154 ने तोड़ा प्रोटोकॉल, 20 हजार का वसूला जुर्माना

जबलपुर3 घंटे पहले
कोरोना वायरस का संक्रमण न फैले और लोग मास्क लगाकर निकलें और तय प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करें इसके निर्देश कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा ने दिये हैं। अलग-अलग टीम ने प्रोटोकॉल का पालन न करने वाले 154 व्यक्तियों पर कार्यवाही की और 20 हजार 200 रुपए का जुर्माना वसूला।

इसमें पुलिस द्वारा 87 व्यक्तियों से 9 हजार 300 रु., नगर निगम द्वारा 39 व्यक्तियों से 8 हजार 150 रु., एसडीएम जबलपुर द्वारा 5 व्यक्तियों से 550 रु., एसडीएम गोरखपुर द्वारा 6 व्यक्तियों से 600 रु., एसडीएम रांझी द्वारा 1 व्यक्ति से 100 रु., एसडीएम सिहोरा द्वारा 4 व्यक्तियों से 400 रु. तथा नगर परिषद पाटन द्वारा 6 व्यक्तियों से 600 रु. तथा नगर परिषद बरेला द्वारा 6 व्यक्तियों से 600 रु. का जुर्माना शामिल है।

