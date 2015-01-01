पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Jabalpur
  • 17 Pistols, Revolvers, Guns, 1478 Cartridges, 19 Magazines, Including Banned Carbines, Found At Congress Leader's House In Jabalpur

अवैध हथियारों का जखीरा:जबलपुर में कांग्रेस नेता के घर मिला प्रतिबंधित कार्बाइन सहित 17 पिस्टल, रिवाल्वर, बंदूक, 1478 कारतूस, 19 मैग्जीन

जबलपुर12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कांग्रेस नेता के घर से हथियारों का जखीरा बरामद होने की जानकारी देते एसपी सिद्धार्थ बहुगुणा
  • हनुमानताल के भानतलैया निवासी कांग्रेस नेता गजेंद्र सोनकर के यहां जुआ फड़ की सूचना पर कार्रवाई को पहुंची थी पुलिस
  • कांग्रेस नेता के घर से जंगली जानवर के दो सींग भी मिले, दो दिन की रिमांड पर नेता और उसका भाई

मप्र कांग्रेस कमेटी के पूर्व सचिव एवं कांग्रेस नेता गजेंद्र सोनकर के घर जुआ की कार्रवाई करने गई पुलिस हथियारों का बड़ा जखीरा मिला। घर की सर्चिंग में प्रतिबंधित 9 एमएम की दो कार्बाइन सहित 17 हथियार, 1478 कारतूस, 19 मैग्जीन, खड्ग, फरसा, कुल्हाड़ी, बका और दो जंगली जानवर के सींग मिले। एसपी सिद्धार्थ बहुगुणा ने शुक्रवार को खुलासा करते हुए बताया कि हनुमानताल थाने में कांग्रेस नेता, उसके भाई, पिता और मैनेजर पर आम्र्स एक्ट और वन्य जीव अधिनियम का प्रकरण दर्ज किया गया है। गजेंद्र सोनकर और उसके भाई सोनू उर्फ महेंद्र सोनकर को गिरफ्तार कर दो दिन की रिमांड ली गई है। पिता राजकुमार उर्फ बाबू नाटी सोनकर और मैनेजर रजनीश वर्मा की तलाश जारी है।
एसपी ने बताया कि मुखबिर से सूचना मिली थी कि कांग्रेस नेता गजेंद्र सोनकर के यहां एक पेटी भरकर अवैध हथियार व कारतूस हैं। कार्रवाई को बेहद गोपनीय रखा गया। स्थानीय पुलिस को भनक नहीं लगने दी गई। एएसपी अमित कुमार को कमान सौंपी थी। सीएसपी ओमती आरडी भारद्वाज, ओमती टीआई एसपीएस बघेल, आरआई सौरव तिवारी, कंट्रोल रूम प्रभारी रविंद्र सिंह के साथ 35 की टीम ने शुक्रवार रात 12 बजे दबिश दी थी। इसके बाद गोहलपुर, हनुमानताल, बेलबाग, सिविल लाइंस थानों का बल बुलाया गया।
टाइमिंग का सही चुनाव
कांग्रेस नेता के घर चारों ओर सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगे हैं। अंदर कंट्रोल रूम बनाया है। यहां एक व्यक्ति 24 घंटे बैठता है। रात 12 बजे की टाइमिंग तय की गई थी। कांग्रेस नेता को लगा सिर्फ जुआ फड़ पर दबिश देने टीम आई है। पर जैसे ही पुलिस ने उसके घर की सर्चिंग शुरू की, उसे माथे का पसीना छलक आया। सर्चिंग में पेटी हाथ लगी। वहीं गजेंद्र, उसके भाई सोनू उर्फ महेंद्र के पास से एक-एक देसी पिस्टल व पांच-पांच कारतूस जब्त हुए थे। मामले में आम्र्स एक्ट सहित वन्य जीव संरक्षण अधिनियम की धारा 39, 51 की कार्रवाई की गई।

कांगेस नेता गजेंद्र सोनकर के घर से जब्त हथियार
कांगेस नेता गजेंद्र सोनकर के घर से जब्त हथियार

कांग्रेस नेता के घर से ये जब्त हुआ-
कुल हथियार-17

  1. 9 एमएम कार्बाइन-02
  2. 12 बोर की डबल बैरल बंदूक-02
  3. रायफल-02
  4. 32 बोर की पिस्टल-02
  5. एयरगन-05
  6. 4.5 एमएम की रिवाल्वर-01
  7. देशी रिवाल्वर-02
  8. देशी पिस्टल-01

कुल कारतूस-1478 राउंड

  1. 12 बोर- 589 राउंड
  2. 20 सैंटर फायर रायफल की-80 राउंड,
  3. 9 एमएम-80 राउंड व 7 खोखे
  4. 32 बोर पिस्टल- 560 राउंड
  5. .22 एमएम-120 राउंड
  6. 30.6 एमएम-12 राउंड
  7. 8 एमएम-1 राउंड
  8. 7 एमएम- 4 राउंड
  9. अन्य कारतूस-6 राउंड
  10. पीतल के बेस वाला बडा कारतूस-1 राउंड

कुल मैग्जीन-19

  1. 32 बोर-8
  2. 315 बोर- 1
  3. 9 एमएम कार्बाइन-3
  4. शार्टगन-2
  5. 9 एमएम स्पेशल-2
  6. एयर गन-2
  7. 30.6 एमएम- 01

धारदार हथियार-05

  1. खड्ग-01
  2. बका-01
  3. फरसा-02
  4. छोटी कुल्हाड़ी-01

जंगली जानवर के सींग-02
आयकर विभाग को पुलिस लिख रही पत्र
एसपी बहुगुणा ने बताया कि आयकर विभाग को भी पत्र भेज रहे हैं। कांग्रेस नेता के आय का स्रोत क्या है। उसका घर ही तीन से चार करोड़ रुपए का है। मकान भी सरकारी भूमिक को कब्जा कर बनाया गया है। कलेक्टर से चर्चा कर उसे भी तोडऩे की कार्रवाई नगर निगम के सहयोग से होगा। कांग्रेस नेता और उसके भाई पर एनएसए की कार्रवाई भी होगी।
जुआ फड़ की कार्रवाई में ये मिला था
एसपी बहुगुणा ने बताया कि इससे पहले गजेंद्र सोनकर के घर जुआ फड़ की दबिश में कुल 41 आरोपी पकड़े गए। उनके पास से 7.41 लाख रुपए 42 मोबाइल जब्त हुए थे। सभी को बसों में बिठाकर हनुमानताल थाने ले जाया गया। जहां 3, 4 जुआ एक्ट दर्ज करते हुए सभी को थाने से निजी मुचलके पर जमानत दे दी गई। पकड़े गए जुआरियों में जबलपुर जिले के शहर से लेकर ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों सहित नरसिंहपुर व उमरिया जिले के भी जुआरी शामिल थे। शातिर जुआरी गोटेगांव का भाईलाल पटेल मौके से 15 लाख रुपए लेकर भागने में सफल रहा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल ISRO से पहली लॉन्चिंग कामयाब रही, रडार इमेजिंग उपग्रह समेत 10 सैटेलाइट एकसाथ भेजे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें