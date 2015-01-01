पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:महाराजपुर मुख्य मार्ग पर चल रहे थे 2 दर्जन अवैध अहाते, जेसीबी ने सभी को तोड़ दिया

जबलपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

महाराजपुर रिछाई मुख्य मार्ग पर सुलभ शौचालय के सामने ही करीब 2 दर्जन से अधिक अवैध अहाते चल रहे थे। इनमें अंडे, चिकन के साथ खुलेआम शराब परोसी जाती थी और देर रात तक मजमा लगा रहता था। शराबखोरी के बाद अक्सर मारपीट होती थी। इसकी शिकायत स्थानीय लोगों और राहगीरों ने नगर निगम को की, तब शुक्रवार को अतिक्रमण अमले ने सभी अवैध अहातों को जेसीबी की मदद से तोड़ दिया।

इसके साथ ही दो शराब दुकान संचालकों से अतिक्रमण और गंदगी फैलाने पर 20 हजार रुपयों का जुर्माना वसूला गया। सहायक आयुक्त वेद प्रकाश चौधरी ने बताया कि कई ठेले और टपरे जब्त किए गए और कुछ पक्के निर्माण भी तोड़े गए। यहाँ स्थित शराब दुकान और जंजीरा पुल के पास की शराब दुकानों से 20 हजार रुपयों का जुर्माना वसूल किया गया।

5 शराब दुकानों का एक दिन के लिए लाइसेंस निलंबित
जबलपुर| तय रेट से ज्यादा कीमत पर शराब बेचने पर कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा के आदेश पर जिले की 5 देशी-विदेशी मदिरा दुकानों से शराब के क्रय-विक्रय करने पर 15 दिसंबर को प्रतिबंध लगाया गया है। इसके तहत देशी मदिरा दुकान बिजौरी, सालीवाड़ा, विदेशी मदिरा दुकान काँचघर, कंचनपुर, मढ़ाताल दुकान के लायसेंस एक दिन के लिए निलंबित कर दिए गए हैं। इससे पहले भी दो बार 14 दुकानों पर प्रतिबंध लगाया जा चुका है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें