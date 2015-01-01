पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपावली का असर:विद्युत लोड में 20 फीसदी की कमी कम वॉट की सजावट से घटा वोल्टेज

जबलपुर3 घंटे पहले
धनतेरस व दीपावली से एक दिन पूर्व शहरी क्षेत्रों के विद्युत लोड में 20 फीसदी कमी आँकी गई। पिछले साल इसी दिन विद्युत आपूर्ति लोड 60 से 65 फीसदी तक पहुँचा था जो अब 40 से 45 फीसदी में ही सिमट गया है। विद्युत अधिकारी इस कमी को ठंड के असर से विद्युत खपत में कमी के साथ ही सजावट की सामग्री भी कम वोल्टेज का होना मान रहे हैं।

इस बार व्यापार व अस्थायी बाजारों में अस्थायी विद्युत कनेक्शन (टीसी) भी कम हुई हैं, इतना ही नहीं विद्युत सजावट की सामग्री में पुराने प्रचलित बल्ब व ट्यूब लाइट की जगह एलईडी का ज्यादा प्रयोग किया जा रहा है। जिससे लोड में कमी आई है।

दीपावली के दिन बढ़ सकता है लोड
अधिकारियों का मानना है कि दीपावली के दिन विद्युत साज-सज्जा अधिकांश घरों में हो जाती है जो शाम से लेकर रात तक जारी रहती है, जिसके चलते एक दिन में 15 से 20 फीसदी तक बिजली डिमाण्ड बढ़ जाती है। इस डिमाण्ड को पूरा करने पहले से ही तैयारियाँ कर ली गई हैं। इस संबंध में एसई सिटी आईके त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि सभी संभागों के अधिकारियों को लाइन मेंटेनेंस के साथ ही लगातार विद्युत आपूर्ति बनाए रखने निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

