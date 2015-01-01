पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

माफियागिरी पर बुलडोजर का हंटर:जबलपुर में 200 पुलिस जवान, जेसीबी व हिटाची मशीनों ने चार घंटे में खूंखार बदमाश का घर-ऑफिस ध्वस्त किया

जबलपुर17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
माफिया मोनू सोनकर के कार्यालय व मकान को ध्वस्त किया
  • 14 हजार वर्गफीट शासकीय भूमि पर कर रखा था कब्जा, हत्या, जुआ, सट्‌टा व मादक पदार्थों की स्मगलिंग का है आरोपी
  • पुलिस की अगुवाई में प्रशासन और नगर निगम की संयुक्त कार्रवाई, सुबह पांच बजे बुला लिया गया था अमला

खूंखार बदमाश, नशे के कारोबारी हिस्ट्रीशीटर मोनू सोनकर की रसूख भरी सल्तनत पर रविवार सुबह बुलडोजर चला दिया गया। पुलिस, प्रशासन और नगर निगम के संयुक्त अमले ने 200 पुलिस कर्मियों की मौजूदगी में 14 हजार वर्गफीट शासकीय भूमि मुक्त कराई। अपराधी ने दो करोड़ की लागत से मकान व ऑफिस बना रखा था। वहीं मुक्त कराई गई 14 हजार वर्गफीट जमीन की कीमत छह करोड़ बताई जा रही है। आरोपी का क्षेत्र में आतंक था। मार्च में मोनू ने पार्षद धर्मेंद्र सोनकर की गोली मारकर हत्या की थी। 10 हजार वर्गफीट में निर्मित उसके मकान पर भी प्रशासन की नजर है। उसके दस्तावेजों की जांच कराई जा रही है।

एक ही फोटो में पहले कार्यालय और पीछे दिख रहा मकान का हिस्सा
एक ही फोटो में पहले कार्यालय और पीछे दिख रहा मकान का हिस्सा

हर तरह के अपराध में लिप्त मोनू
जानकारी के अनुसार बेलबाग खटीक मोहल्ला दंगल मैदान पानी टंकी के पास रहने वाला हिस्ट्रीशीटर मोनू उर्फ कनक सोनकर (40) वर्तमान में पूर्व पार्षद धमेंद्र सोनकर की हत्या में जेल में है। उसने 14 हजार वर्गफीट शासकीय भूमि पर कब्जा कर रखा था। 6 हजार वर्गफीट पहाड़ी से लगे भूमि पर मकान बना रखा था। वहीं 8 हजार वर्गफीट भूमि पर कार्यालय और वाहनों की पार्किंग बना रखी थी। पुलिस सूत्रों की मानें तो मोनू यहीं से अपने आतंक की सल्तनत चलाता था। जुआ खिलाने से लेकर कच्ची शराब की तस्करी में बड़ा चेहरा था। सुबह सात बजे संयुक्त अमले ने मौके पर पहुंच कर कब्जे को ध्वस्त कर दिया।

इस तरह शासकीय जमीन पर बने मकान को तोड़ा गया
इस तरह शासकीय जमीन पर बने मकान को तोड़ा गया

40 की उम्र के सोनू पर 37 आपराधिक रिकार्ड
पुलिस के मुताबिक 40 वर्षीय हिस्ट्रीशीटर मोनू उर्फ कनक सोनकर के खिलाफ कुल 37 अपराध हत्या, हत्या का प्रयास, बमबाजी, संगठित जुआ-सट्टा खिलवाना, जहरीली कच्ची शराब बेचने के प्रकरण न्यायालय में लंबित है। उसने पहाड़ी पर रहने वाले एक पुजारी और मार्च में पूर्व पार्षद धमेंद्र सोनकर को उसके ही घर के सामने गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी थी। वारदात के बाद भागते समय पुलिस ने उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया था। कांग्रेस नेता गजेंद्र सोनकर से मोनू सोनकर के परिवार की दुश्मनी चल रही है। इससे पहले प्रशासन गजेंद्र सोनकर के कब्जे को तोड़ चुका है।

मोनू सोनकर के इस मकान पर भी है प्रशासन की नजर
मोनू सोनकर के इस मकान पर भी है प्रशासन की नजर

लग्जरी लाइफस्टाइल का है शौकीन
मोनू सोनकर तीन भाई हैं। तीनों भाईयों ने 10 हजार वर्गफीट में उसने तीन मंजिला आलीशान मकान बना रखा है। इस मकान की कीमत ही 10 करोड़ रुपए के लगभग होगी। मकान में लग्जरी जीवन शैली वाली सभी जरूरत की सुविधाएं उपलब्ध हैं। स्वीमिंग पूल से लेकर इटैलियन मार्बल और ग्रेनाइट पूरे मकान में लगा है। पूरे क्षेत्र में मोनू और उसके परिवार का दबदबा है। जबकि प्रशासन ने पट्‌टे पर 600 से 1000 वर्गफीट जमीन में ही निर्माण की अनुमति दी थी। तीन मंजिला मकान बनाने का नक्शा तक पास नहीं है। प्रशासन इस मकान के दस्तावेज की जांच करा रही है।

ASP अमित कुमार व सीएसपी अखिलेश गौर के साथ पुलिस कर्मी
ASP अमित कुमार व सीएसपी अखिलेश गौर के साथ पुलिस कर्मी

भारी भरकम अमले की मौजूदगी में हुई कार्रवाई
ASP ट्रेनी IPS अमित कुमार, एसडीएम आशीष पांडे, तहसीलदार स्वाति सूर्या, CSP आरडी भारद्वाज, अखिलेश गौर, ट्रैफिक DSP मधुकर चौकीकर, TI बेलबाग, कोतवाली, मदनमहल, केंट, माढ़ोताल, संजीवनी नगर, आरआई सौरभ तिवारी, खमरिया टीआई, नगर निगम के सहायक आयुक्त वेदप्रकाश, उपयंत्री मनीष तड़से, अतिक्रमण दल प्रभारी अहशान खान, लक्ष्मण कोरी, राजू रैकवार सहित 200 पुलिस कर्मी कार्रवाई में शामिल रहे।

दो हजार वर्गफीट में किया था कब्जा कर मकान का निर्माण
दो हजार वर्गफीट में किया था कब्जा कर मकान का निर्माण

संगठित अपराधियों पर आगे भी होगी कार्रवाई
भू-माफिया, राशन की काला बाजारी, मिलावटखोरों, चिटफंड कंपनी के कारोबारी और सूदखोरों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई को लेकर CM ने सख्त निर्देश दे रखा है। इसी क्रम में खूंखार बदमाश के कब्जे से 14 हजार वर्गफीट शासकीय भूमि और निर्मित मकान व कार्यालय को तोड़ा गया।
सिद्धार्थ बहुगुणा, SP, जबलपुर
6 करोड़ रुपए के लगभग शासकीय भूमि और उस पर निर्मित अवैध निर्माण को तोड़ा गया। जबलपुर में लगातार माफिया विरोधी अभियान जारी है। 578 लोगों की सूची तैयारी की गई है। NSA, जिला बदर से लेकर मिलावटखोरों के खिलाफ लगातार कार्रवाई जारी है।
कर्मवीर शर्मा, कलेक्टर, जबलपुर

पुलिस बल तैनात
पुलिस बल तैनात
