हाल-बेहाल:साल में 24 दिन ऐसे जिनमें ज्यादा कचरे का बोझ होता है नर्मदा तटों पर

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
अनलॉक होते ही बदली तस्वीर- लॉकडाउन में जो सुधार हुआ वह कुछ दिनों में बर्बाद हो गया
  • पूर्णिमा और अमावस्या पर अब भी किसी तरह सिंगल यूज प्लास्टिक, पॉलीथिन से निपटने का इंतजाम नहीं, सभी तटों के एक से हाल

मानवीय हस्तक्षेप कम होने से लॉकडाउन के दौरान नर्मदा में जो सफाई नजर आई थी वह लॉकडाउन खत्म होने के बाद अब पूरी तरह से ध्वस्त हो गई है। अब सब कुछ पुराने ढर्रे पर है। शनिवार और रविवार को जब ज्यादा लोग नर्मदा तट पहुँचते हैं उस दौरान गंदगी, कचरा ज्यादा जमा होता ही है साथ ही पूर्णिमा और अमावस्या के दिन ऐसे हैं जिनमें अब भी गंदगी किसी तरह कम नहीं हो रही है। साल में यदि मौटे तौर पर आकलन किया जाए तो पूर्णिमा और अमावस्या के पूरे 24 दिनों में नर्मदा तटों पर कचरे का बोझ अब भी ज्यादा होता है। यह विशेष पर्व और त्योहार के विशेष दिनों से अलग स्थिति है।

यदि इसमें विशेष अवसरों जंयती, मुहूर्तों और अन्य कार्यक्रमों के दिनों को जोड़ दें तो गंदगी, कचरा वाले दिनों की संख्या और बढ़ सकती है। घाटों को देखकर ऐसा लगता है जैसे नगर निगम तटों को स्वच्छ बनाये रखने में ध्यान नहीं देता और लोग भी हैं जो इसे लेकर जागरूक होने तैयार नहीं हैं। आज शुक्रवार को शरद पूर्णिमा है और इस दिन नर्मदा घाटों पर औसत से अधिक भीड़ होगी और कचरा, गंदगी भी ज्यादा जमा होने वाली है।

खास दिनों में हरिद्वार में विशेष अभियान
पूर्णिमा और अमावस्या के विशेष दिनों में गंगा को साफ बनाये रखने के लिए हरिद्वार में विशेष टीम इस दिन तैयार की जाती है। पर्वों और मुहूर्तों पर जुटने वाली भीड़ को लेकर सफाई करने तटों पर विशेष इंतजाम किये जाते हैं। कोई गंगा के तट पर दुकान नहीं लगा सकता है। तट से निश्चित दूरी का पालन करना होता है। लेकिन नर्मदा तट पर इससे कोई सीख नहीं ली गई। नर्मदा घाटों में हर व्यक्ति सिंगल यूज प्लास्टिक, पाॅलीथिन का धड़ल्ले से इस्तेमाल करता है। नतीजा यह निकलता है िक खास दिनों के बीतने के अगले दिन नर्मदा तट पर औसत से ज्यादा गंदगी जमा हो जाती है। सफाई को लेकर दावे बड़े हैं पर नतीजा जीरो है।

इनकी बहुत बड़ी भूमिका
नर्मदा तट पर जो दुकान लगाकर जीवन यापन कर रहे हैं वे ही नर्मदा की स्वच्छता काे मिटाने उतारू रहते हैं। ऐसे लोग भूल जाते हैं कि जो माँ नर्मदा उन्हें रोजी रोटी दे रही है वही यदि गदंगी, प्लास्टिक के इस्तेमाल से खतरे में आ जाएगी तो हमारा जीवन यापन कैसे होगा। लोगों का मानना है कि अब नर्मदा तट पर दुकान लगाने और सिंगल यूज प्लास्टिक बेचने वालों के खिलाफ सख्ती से कदम उठाना चाहिए। यदि आज इनके खिलाफ सख्ती से कदम नहीं उठाये तो माँ रेवा के तटों के आसपास पर्यावरण को नुकसान होता रहेगा। किसी भी तट पर जाइए दुकानदार ही ज्यादा प्लास्टिक का उपयोग कर रहे हैं।

पहले घाट से आखिरी तक एक सी दशा
नर्मदा के उद्गम स्थल अमरकंटक से मध्य प्रदेश में अलीराजपुर की सीमा तक इसी तरह जबलपुर की सीमा में आने वाले भटौली घाट, जिलहरी घाट, ग्वारीघाट, खारीघाट, तिलवारा घाट, लम्हेटाघाट, भेड़ाघाट का धुआँधार तट, पंचवटी, सरस्वती घाट जबलपुर क्षेत्र के जितने घाट हैं उनमें प्लास्टिक का उपयोग खास दिनों में ज्यादा है। मण्डला में रपटा घाट में सबसे अधिक प्लास्टिक कचरा एकत्रित होता है। खास बात यह है कि नर्मदा के बहाव क्षेत्र के दोनों किनारों का प्लास्टिक कचरा औसत से ज्यादा जमा हो रहा है। सबसे प्रसिद्ध घाटों में इसका उपयोग अत्यधिक बढ़ा है।

विसर्जन कुण्डों की भी हालत खराब
तटों की हालत विशेष अवसरों पर खराब है तो जो कुण्ड नर्मदा तटों पर बनाये गये हैं उनमें मूर्ति विसर्जन के बाद कई दिनों तक जमा कचरा उठाया ही नहीं जाता है। अभी मूर्ति विसर्जन के बाद कुण्ड कचरे से अट गये हैं। पहले जैसी मुस्तैदी इनको तैयार करने में दिखाई गई वैसी सफाई को लेकर नहीं दिखाई जाती है।

