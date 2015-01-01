पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना अपडेट:जबलपुर में 44 नए संक्रमित मिले, 456 हुए एक्टिव केस

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

जिले में बुधवार को बीते चौबीस घण्टे के दौरान मिली 1256 सैंपल की परीक्षण रिपोर्ट्स में 44 नए कोराेना संक्रमित मिले, वहीं स्वस्थ होने पर 46 व्यक्तियों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया। जबलपुर में कोरोना संक्रमण से मुक्त होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या 14274 हो गई है और रिकवरी रेट 95.41 प्रतिशत हो गया है, वहीं जबलपुर में कुल कोरोना पॉजिटिव व्यक्तियों की संख्या 14960 हो गई है।

अब तक 230 लोगों की मृत्यु हुई है। कोरोना के एक्टिव केस 456 हो गए हैं। इसी तरह भोपाल में 2 मौत व 221, इंदौर में 4 मौत व 416 और ग्वालियर में 1 मौत व 44 मरीज मिले। वहीं सागर में 20, दमोह 13, नरसिंहपुर 3, उमरिया 6, कटनी 4, मंडला 4, रीवा 13 और सतना में 12 नए कोरोना मरीज मिले हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें