पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोराेना काल:44 फीसदी प्रसव ऑपरेशन से, रोजाना औसतन 10 सीजेरियन डिलीवरी

जबलपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पिछले वर्ष के मुकाबले इस वर्ष 4% बढ़े ऑपरेशन से प्रसव

घर में जब नई किलकारी गूँजती है तो न सिर्फ माता-पिता बल्कि पूरा घर जश्न मनाता है। यूँ तो हर कोई चाहता है कि होने वाला बच्चा सामान्य डिलीवरी से हो जाए, लेकिन कुछ मामलों में यह संभव नहीं हाे पाता और ऑपरेशन करना पड़ता है। कोराेना काल में सर्जरी के जरिए होने वाले प्रसवों की संख्या में बढ़ोत्तरी हुई है।

जिले के एल्गिन हॉस्पिटल की बात करें तो यहाँ इस साल अब तक हुए प्रसवों में 44 फीसदी बच्चे सीजेरियन तरीके से हुए, जो कि पिछले साल हुईं सीजेरियन डिलीवरीज के मुकाबले 4 फीसदी अधिक है। आम दिनों में यहाँ औसतन 30 से 35 प्रसव रोजाना होते हैं, जिनमें से करीब 10 से 12 प्रसव ऑपरेशन के जरिए कराए जाते हैं। जानकार बताते हैं कि सीजेरियन डिलीवरीज बढ़ने की वजह लोगों की प्राथमिकता भी है। लोग प्राथमिक और सामुदायिक केंद्र न जाकर सीधे एल्गिन पहुँचते हैं, वहीं इन केंद्रों से कई कॉम्पलिकेटेड केसेस एल्गिन के लिए रेफर किए जाते हैं।

क्या कहते हैं आँकड़े

  • एल्गिन में वर्ष 2019-20 में कुल 9549 डिलीवरी हुईं, जिनमें से 5719 नॉर्मल तो 3830 डिलीवरी सर्जरी से हुईं।
  • वहीं इस साल 2020-21 में 1 अप्रैल से 30 नवंबर के बीच कुल 6637 प्रसव हुए, जिनमें 2976 सीजेरियन और 3661 सामान्य तरीके से हुए।

प्राथमिक और सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों के लिए तय हैं मानक
सरकार के स्टैंडर्ड के हिसाब से हॉस्पिटल में होने वाले कुल प्रसव में सीजेरियन का हिस्सा 25 फीसदी से ज्यादा नहीं होना चाहिए, लेकिन यह मानक प्राथमिक और सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्रों के लिए है। इन केंद्रों पर अगर कोई केस ऐसा आता है जो बहुत जटिल है तो उस स्थिति में केस को टर्शरी सेंटर में रेफर किया जाता है। एल्गिन और मेडिकल हॉस्पिटल, दोनों टर्शरी सेंटर हैं।

इसलिए सीजेरियन डिलीवरी
आरएमओ डॉ. संजय मिश्रा ने बताया कि टर्शरी सेंटर में ऐसे केसेस की संख्या भी ज्यादा होती है, जिनमें सामान्य रूप से प्रसव कराना संभव नहीं हो पाता। उदाहरण के लिए ऐसे केस जिनमें जन्म से पहले ही बच्चे का हार्टरेट असामान्य हो या बच्चा शौच कर ले, तो ऑपरेशन का ही विकल्प बचता है। सीजेरियन डिलीवरी के बढ़ने का एक कारण यह भी है। एल्गिन में न सिर्फ जबलपुर बल्कि सागर, मंडला, डिंडौरी, लखनादौन आदि जगहों से महिलाएँ प्रसव के लिए आती हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें