कोरोना संक्रमण:जबलपुर में 67 नए मरीज आए सामने, एक की मौत, 69 व्यक्ति हुए डिस्चार्ज

जबलपुर4 मिनट पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • अब तक 13 हजार 856 लोग हो चुके हैं संक्रमित, रिकवरी रेट 93.33 प्रतिशत

जिले में धीरे-धीरे कोरोना अपनी जड़े जमाने लगा है। सोमवार को 1554 सेम्पल की जांच रिपोर्ट में 67 लोग संक्रमित मिले। वहीं 69 लोग डिस्चार्ज हुए। पिछले 24 घंटे में एक संक्रमित की मौत हुई। कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा ने अपील की है कि किसी परिवार में कोई बुजुर्ग या बीमार व्यक्ति है तो इसकी जानकारी तुरंत कोरोना कन्ट्रोल रूम के नंबर 761- 2637500 से 0761-2637505 पर दें।

अब तक 219 की मौत
जिले में कोरोना संक्रमित होकर स्वस्थ होने वाले लोगों की संख्या 12 हजार 932 पहुंच चुकी है। स्वस्थ होने वाली की रिकवरी रेट 93.33 प्रतिशत हो गया है। सोमवार को एक कोरोना संक्रमित की मौत हुई। इस तरह कोरोना से मरने वालों की कुल संख्या 219 हो गई है । जबलपुर में कोरोना के एक्टिव केस 705 हैं । सोमवार को कोरोना टेस्ट के लिए 1 हजार 637 व्यक्तियों के सेम्पल लिए गए हैं।

जबलपुर कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा
जबलपुर कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा

वृद्धजन सुरक्षा अभियान में मदद की अपील
कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा सोमवार को कोरोना संबंधी मरीजों की बढ़ती संख्या को देखते हुए लोगों से और सतर्कता बरतने की अपील की है। ठंड के दौरान होने वाली बीमारियों से बुजुर्गों और 50 से अधिक उम्र वालों के लिए चलाए जा रहे सुरक्षा अभियान में आम लोगों से सहभागिता निभाने का अनुरोध किया। कलेक्टर ने बताया कि कोरोना से बचाव के साथ कंट्रोल रूम से ऐसे लोगों पर सतत नजर रखी जा रही है। बीमार होने या सस्पेक्टेड होने पर तुरंत कोरोना हेल्पलाइन नंबर पर सूचना दें।

