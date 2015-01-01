पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सायबर क्राइम:जबलपुर में ग्रामीणों के नाम की केवाईसी पर 7000 सिम जारी करा अपराधियों को बेच डाली, 4000 सिम पर पेटीएम वॉलेट एक्टिव

जबलपुर2 मिनट पहले
सिम फर्जीवाड़े से होने वाली सायबर ठगी की जानकारी देते एसपी अंकित शुक्ला
  • दिल्ली और पश्चिम बंगाल के सायबर अपराधियों से जुड़ा लिंक
  • ग्रामीणों को लोन दिलाने का झांसा देकर उनके आधार कार्ड पर जारी कराते थे सिम
  • स्टेट सायबर सेल की टीम ने तीन आरोपियों को दबोचा, बड़ा नेटवर्क सक्रिय

स्टेट सायबर सेल ने तीन शातिर सायबर अपराधियों को शनिवार को गिरफ्तार किया। तीनों आरोपी ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में शासन की विभिन्न योजनाओं के नाम पर ग्रामीणों को झांसे में फंसाते थे। उनके आधार कार्ड पर केवाईसी की प्रक्रिया पूरी कराकर 7000 सिम जारी करा ली। इसे दिल्ली में 250 रुपए प्रति सिम अपराधियों को बेच दिया। सिम बेचने से पहले इन सिम नम्बरों पर पेटीएम एक्टिवेट कराकर पश्चिम बंगाल में सायबर अपराधियों को ट्रांसफर कर दिया है। एसपी अंकित शुक्ला ने बताया कि 80 हजार की ठगी मामले की जांच में इस नेटवर्क तक टीम पहुंची।
एसपी शुक्ला ने बताया कि 80 हजार रुपए ठगी मामले में पूर्व में शिवम अहिरवार को गिरफ्तार किया गया था। पेटीएम वॉलेट पश्चिम बंगाल में सक्रिय मिला था। इसकी जांच में एक मोबाइल नम्बर का आईएमईआई नम्बर मिला था। इसी के आधार पर शिवम अहिरवार को गिरफ्तार किया गया था। पूछताछ में इस नेटवर्क की जानकारी मिली थी। बाद में राजकुमार सिंह नाम के व्यक्ति ने शिकायत दर्ज कराई कि उसके नाम पर किसी ने सिम एक्टिवेट करा लिया है।
बीएसएनएल की 119 सिम एक्टिवेट करा ली
जांच में पता चला कि राजकुमार की तरह ही बीएसएनएल के 118 और सिम एक ही आईएमईआई नम्बर वाले मोबाइल से एक्टिवेट किया गया है। इसके आधार पर टीम ने हिनौता बरगी निवासी नीलेश सेन, मुहास बरगी निवासी कृष्ण कुमार मेहरा और न्यू क्रिश्चियन कॉलोनी शीतलामाई वार्ड निवासी एडविन जैकब को गिरफ्तार किया। तीनों ने बीएसएनएल के 119 सिम में 39 पर पेटीएम भी एक्टिवेट कर उसे पश्चिम बंगाल के आरोपियों को ट्रांसफर कर दिया है।
39 मोबाइल से एक्टिवेट किया 7000 हजार सिम
पूछताछ में पता चला कि ये अब तक 7000 सिम फर्जी तरीके से जारी कराकर दिल्ली में और चार हजार के लगभग पेटीएम एक्टिवेट कराकर उसे पश्चिम बंगाल सहित अन्य राज्यों के सायबर अपराधियों को ट्रांसफर कर चुके हैं। पूरे 7000 सिम एक्टिवेट करने के लिए 39 मोबाइल का उपयोग किया गया है।
लाखों की धोखाधड़ी होने की बात आई सामने
मामले की तकनीकी जांच कर रहे निरीक्षक हरिओम शर्मा ने बताया कि इस सिम फर्जीवाड़ा में लाखों रुपए के सायबर फ्राड होने की जानकारी सामने आई है। इस गिरोह का मास्टर माइंड एडविन जैकब है। वह नीलेश् व कृष्णा मेहरा को एक सिम की केवाईसी कराने पर 40 रुपए देता था। दोनों बाइक से ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में जाते थे। वहां शासन की विभिन्न योजनाओं का लाभ दिलाने का झांसा देकर ग्रामीणों से आधार कार्ड लेकर केवाईसी की प्रक्रिया पूरी कर लेते थे। ग्रामीणों को बताते थे कि ऑनलाइन आवेदन भरा जा रहा है। एडविन जैकब इस सिम को 250 की दर से दिल्ली में बेचता था।
पेटीएम की तकनीक में बड़ी खामी
एसपी अंकित शुक्ला के मुताबिक प्रकरण में धारा 419, 420, 468, 471, 120(बी) भादवि, 66(सी), 66(डी) आईटी एक्ट का प्रकरण दर्ज किया गया है। आरोपियों से मोबाइल सिम, फर्जी दस्तावेज आदि जब्त किए गए हैं। फर्जीवाड़े को लेकर पेटीएम को भी पत्र लिखा जाएगा। उसके साफ्टवेयर में पेटीएम वॉलेट ट्रांसफर होने की जानकारी आ जाती है। ऐसे वॉलेट पर वह एक्शन ले सकती है। सायबर अपराधी इसी वॉलेट में ठगी की रकम ट्रांसफर करते हैं। यही कारण है कि सायबर ठगी के असल आरोपी बड़ी मुश्किल से पकड़ में आते हैं। पेटीएम वॉलेट बेचने वाला आरोपी अभी पकड़ से दूर है।

