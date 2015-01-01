पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जबलपुर में हत्या से सनसनी:गांजा तस्करी विवाद में मां-बेटे की हत्या, बेलखाड़ू चौकी से 150 मीटर दूर हुई वारदात

जबलपुर17 मिनट पहले
दोहरे हत्याकांड के बाद पहुंचे पुलिस अधिकारी
  • मां की लाश घर में और बेटे का शव पीछे पड़ा मिला
  • मौके पर एफएसएल और डॉग स्क्वॉड के साथ पुलिस अधिकारी पहुंचे

जिला मुख्यालय से 15 किमी दूर बेलखाड़ू पुलिस चौकी से महज 150 मीटर दूर पड़ाव बस्ती में मां-बेटे के दोहरे हत्याकांड से सनसनी फैल गई। हत्यारों ने 85 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग महिला और उसके 62 वर्षीय बेटे की धारदार हथियार से हत्या कर दी। पुलिस को इसकी खबर मंगलवार सुबह 7.30 बजे गांव वालों ने दी। मौके पर एफएसएल के साथ आला अधिकारी पहुंचे। प्रारम्भिक जांच में हत्या की वजह गांजा तस्करी से जुड़ा बताया जा रहा है। पुलिस ने हत्या का प्रकरण दर्ज करते हुए मामला जांच में लिया है।

घर के पीछे मिले बेटे के शव की जांच करती एफएसएल टीम
घर के पीछे मिले बेटे के शव की जांच करती एफएसएल टीम

सुबह गांव वालों ने पुलिस को दी खबर
पड़ाव गांव निवासी गेंदाबाई चौबे (85) और उनका बेटा मुन्नालाल चौबे (62) ही परिवार में थे। पड़ोसियों के मुताबिक रात में दोनों करीब 9 बजे सो गए थे। सुबह 7.30 बजे घर से कोई नहीं निकला, तो लोगों को अनहोनी की आशंका हुई। पड़ोसी ने आवाज दी, तो जवाब नहीं मिला। इसके बाद घर के अंदर गए, तो चीख निकल पड़ी। मां की घर के अंदर, तो बेटे की घर के पीछे रक्तरंजित लाश पड़ी थी। दोहरे हत्या की खबर मिलते ही कटंगी और बेलखाड़ू चौकी की पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। इसके बाद एफएसएल टीम को बुलाया गया। एएसपी शिवेश सिंह बघेल और एसपी सिद्धार्थ बहुगुणा भी पहुंचे। अधिकारियों ने पड़ोसियों सहित गांव वालों से अलग-अलग पूछताछ की।

घर के पास खड़े पुलिस कर्मी जायजा लेते हुए।
घर के पास खड़े पुलिस कर्मी जायजा लेते हुए।

गांजा तस्करी से जुड़ रहे वारदात के तार
जांच में गांजा तस्करी से हत्या के तार जुड़ रहे हैं। छानबीन में सामने आया है कि मुन्नालाल चौबे गांजा बेचता था। गांव सहित क्षेत्र में कुछ और लोग भी इसी धंधे में शामिल हैं। उसके यहां आने वाले ग्राहकों की संख्या अधिक रहती थी। अवैध कारोबार की प्रतिद्वंदित के चलते हत्या होने की बात कही जा रही है।

घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे एसपी सिद्धार्थ बहुगुणा
घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे एसपी सिद्धार्थ बहुगुणा

जल्द कर लेंगे खुलासा
दोहरे हत्याकांड की खबर पाकर मैं घटनास्थल पर पहुंचा था। 85 वर्षीय महिला की लाश घर के अंदर और 62 वर्षीय बेटे की लाश घर के पीछे मिली है। घर में मां-बेटा ही रह रहे थे। प्रारम्भिक पूछताछ में पता चला है कि बेटा गांजा का सेवन और पुडिय़ा आदि बेचता था। मामले में 10 हजार का इनाम घोषित किया जा रहा है। जल्द ही खुलासा कर लेंगे
सिद्धार्थ बहुगुणा, पुलिस अधीक्षक, जबलपुर

घटना के बारे में जानकारी लेते एसपी
घटना के बारे में जानकारी लेते एसपी
