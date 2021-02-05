पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Jabalpur
  • A 22 year old Youth Living In The Neighborhood Rapes A Five year old, The Condition Of The Innocent Worsens, The Accused Arrested

मासूम से रेप:पड़ोस में रहने वाले 22 साल के युवक ने पांच साल की मासूम के साथ किया रेप, मासूम की हालत बिगड़ी, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

रीवा17 मिनट पहले
  • रीवा के नईगढ़ी क्षेत्र की घटना, मौके पर पहुंचे एसपी सहित अन्य अधिकारी
  • मासूम की चीख सुनकर उसकी मां पहुंची तो युवक की हरकत देख सन्न रह गई

22 साल के युवक ने शर्मसार कर देने वाला कृत्य किया। पड़ोस में रहने वाली पांच साल की मासूम को टॉफी दिलाने के बहाने साथ ले गया और उसके साथ बलात्कार किया। मासूम की चीख सुनकर मां पहुंची तो युवक का कृत्य देख सन्न रह गई। मासूम को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। वारदात के बाद मौके पर एसपी सहित अन्य अधिकारी पहुंचे थे। पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।
चीख सुनकर मासूम की मां पहुंची तो भागा आरोपी
जानकारी के अनुसार नईगढ़ी थाना क्षेत्र निवासी पांच साल की मासूम घर की छत में खेल रही थी। उसी समय पड़ोस में रहने वाला 22 वर्षीय युवक वहां पहुंचा और बच्ची को बहला-फुसला कर सुनसान स्थान ले गया। आरोपी ने मासूम के साथ रेप किया। चीख सुनकर मासूम की मां मौके पर पहुंची तो आरोपी फरार हो गया। पीड़िता को लेकर परिजन नईगढ़ी थाने पहुंचे और एफआईआर दर्ज कराई।
रेप की सूचना पर पहुंचे एसपी
पांच साल की मासूम के साथ रेप की सूचना मिलते ही एसपी राकेश कुमार सिंह, एएसपी विजय डाबर सहित अन्य अधिकारियों मौके पर पहुंचे। पीड़िता को तुरंत जिला अस्पताल भिजवाया गया। पुलिस ने रेप व पॉक्सो एक्ट का मामला दर्ज करते हुए गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

