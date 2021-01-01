पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोराबाजार सब स्टेशन बनकर तैयार:एक ट्रांसफॉर्मर हुआ चार्ज; 30 हजार घरों को डबल सप्लाई से मिलेगी बिजली

जबलपुर2 घंटे पहले
ट्रांसमिशन कंपनी द्वारा तैयार किए गए विशेष उपकरण, कंपनी के इंजीनियरों के साथ ही इंजीनियरिंग के छात्रों को मिलेगा अनूठा लाभ - Dainik Bhaskar
ट्रांसमिशन कंपनी द्वारा तैयार किए गए विशेष उपकरण, कंपनी के इंजीनियरों के साथ ही इंजीनियरिंग के छात्रों को मिलेगा अनूठा लाभ
  • सब स्टेशन के खराब उपकरणों से बने मॉडल, इंजीनियरिंग छात्रों को देंगे व्यावहारिक ज्ञान

शहर की आधी आबादी अभी जो 132 केवी विनोबा भावे सब स्टेशन पर आश्रित है। यहां के वाशिंदों को अब उस विनोबा भावे सब स्टेशन में फॉल्ट आने पर भी अँधेरे में नहीं रहना पड़ेगा। करीब 30 हजार लोगों के लिए बिजली का नया विकल्प 220 केवी का गोराबाजार सब स्टेशन बनकर तैयार हो गया है, जिसमें 5 एमवीए का एक ट्रांसफॉर्मर चार्ज होने के बाद अब इससे डबल सप्लाई से बिजली आपूर्ति संभव हो सकेगी।

मप्र ट्रांसमिशन कंपनी ने सब स्टेशन में उच्च क्षमता वाले ट्रांसफॉर्मर लगाए हैं, जिसके बाद अब डिस्कॉम द्वारा 33 केवीए लाइन जोड़ने की तैयारी की जा रही है। इस सब स्टेशन से पहली लाइन पूर्व संभाग के विनोबा भावे सब स्टेशन से जुड़े करीब 30 हजार उपभोक्ताओं के लिए होगी।

वीआईपी क्षेत्रों को मिलेगा लाभ| गोराबाजार सब स्टेशन से सप्लाई चालू होते ही व्हीआईपी क्षेत्र सिविल लाइन, पचपेढ़ी, डुमना मार्ग, सिविक सेंटर, सदर के साथ ही घमापुर, मिशन कम्पाउण्ड, घंटाघर, हनुमानताल, ब्यौहारबाग, फूटाताल, कटंगा, द्वारका नगर, करमचंद चौक सहित अन्य आसपास के क्षेत्र ऐसे हैं जिन्हें डबल सप्लाई का लाभ मिलेगा। इन क्षेत्रों में फॉल्ट आने पर गोराबाजार लाइन से आपूर्ति हो जाएगी।

इसी माह होगा ट्रायल
ट्रांसको कंपनी के अधिकारियों की मानें तो इसी माह डबल सप्लाई से आपूर्ति करने का प्लान तैयार किया गया है। इसके लिए पहले मॉक ड्रिल होगी। पहला प्रयोग सफल हुआ तो इसे 6 माह के लिए लगातार चालू रखा जाएगा। इसके बाद ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के 6 फीडर भी जोड़े जाएँगे।

अमरकंटक भी जुड़ा
बिजली अधिकारियों की मानें तो गोराबाजार सब स्टेशन से दो 220 केवी सब स्टेशनों की विद्युत सप्लाई होगी। एक 220 केवी सब स्टेशन जबलपुर और दूसरा अमरकंटक ताप विद्युत गृह से सीधे इसे जोड़ा जाएगा। इससे 22 केवी सब स्टेशन जबलपुर में किसी प्रकार का फॉल्ट आने पर अमरकंटक ताप विद्युत गृह से सीधे विद्युत आपूर्ति जारी रहेगी और शहर के आधे हिस्से को अँधेरे में डूबने से बचाया जा सकेगा।

ऐसे होगा फायदा

  • शहर के बिजली सप्लाई के एक नहीं अब तीन विकल्प तैयार होंगे।
  • विनोबा भावे सब स्टेशन में तकनीकी खराबी आई तो तत्काल दूसरे सब स्टेशन से सप्लाई चालू होगी।
  • वितरण कंपनी को सब स्टेशन पर फॉल्ट के दौरान भी सप्लाई चालू रखने में सहायता मिलेगी।

सब स्टेशन के खराब उपकरणों से बने मॉडल इंजीनियरिंग छात्रों को देंगे व्यावहारिक ज्ञान
मप्र पावर ट्रांसमिशन कंपनी के अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों ने अनूठा प्रयोग कर ऐसे तीन माॅडल तैयार किए हैं जिससे बिजली कंपनी के इंजीनियरों के साथ ही इलेक्ट्रिकल इंजीनियर के विद्यार्थियों को व्यावहारिक ज्ञान मिल सकेगा। देश में यह अपनी तरह का पहला मॉडल है जिसे सब स्टेशन में ही पुराने व खराब उपकरणों की सहायता से स्थापित किया गया है। 220 केवी नयागांव सब स्टेशन में बनाए गए इन माॅडलाें की परिकल्पना ट्रांसमिशन कंपनी के एमडी सुनील तिवारी ने की और इसे यहाँ के अधिकारियों ने पूरा कर दिखाया।

इन मॉडलों की सहायता से इलेक्ट्रिकल इंजीनियरिंग के विद्यार्थी अति उच्चदाब सब स्टेशन के ट्रांसफार्मर फीडर में प्रयुक्त होने वाले उपकरणों के जानकारी हासिल कर सकेंगे। अभी तक इन विद्यार्थियों काे इन सभी का किताबी ज्ञान तो मिल रहा है मगर भौतिक रूप से सब स्टेशनों के उपकरणों की जानकारी पहली बार हासिल हो सकेगी। इतना ही नहीं बिजली कंपनी में कार्यरत इंजीनियर भी ट्रांसफार्मर आदि उपकरणों की संपूर्ण संरचना न देख पाने के कारण सुधार कार्य में समस्या महसूस करते हैं।

न खूबियों को भी मॉडल में किया शामिल| ट्रांसकों के चीफ इंजीनियर(टेस्टिंग एंड कम्युनिकेशन) राजेश श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि ट्रांसफार्मर मॉडल के साथ सर्किट ब्रेकर, करेंट ट्रांसफार्मर, पोटेंशियल ट्रांसफार्मर व आकाशीय बिजली से सब स्टेशन को बचाने वाले लाइटिंग अरेस्टर की अंदरूनी संरचना को वास्तविक रूप दिया गया है। इन मॉडलों में खास बात यह है कि सभी उपकरण उपयोग वाले वास्तविक हैं, मगर जो भी डिजाइन व सेटअप तैयार किए गए हैं वे पुराने व खराब उपकरणों से बनाए गए हैं।

