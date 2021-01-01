पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शादी का झांसा देकर किया दैहिक शोषण:लिव इन रिलेशनशिप में रह रही महिला से दुष्कर्म

जबलपुर42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • अमित ने शादी का झांसा देकर कई बार उसका दैहिक शोषण किया

गोहलपुर थाना क्षेत्र में रहने वाली 23 वर्षीय महिला पति से तलाक होने के बाद वह एक युवक के साथ लिव इन रिलेशनशिप में रह रही थी। उक्त महिला ने थाने पहुँचकर अपने साथी द्वारा दुराचार किए जाने की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है। मामला दर्ज कर पुलिस आरोपी की तलाश में जुटी है।

सूत्रों के अनुसार थाने पहुँची महिला ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है कि पति से तलाक के बाद वह दो साल से अमित सोनी नामक युवक के साथ लिव इन रिलेशनशिप में रह रही है। इस दौरान अमित ने शादी का झाँसा देकर कई बार उसका दैहिक शोषण किया और अब शादी से इनकार कर रहा है। महिला की रिपोर्ट पर आरोपी अमित सोनी के खिलाफ दुराचार का मामला दर्ज किया गया है।

प्रतियोगी परीक्षा की तैयारी- पीड़ित महिला का कहना था कि आरोपी अमित सोनी सिंगरौली का रहने वाला है, वह बीई करने के बाद यहाँ रहकर प्रतियोगी परीक्षा की तैयारी कर रहा था। टीआई आरके गौतम का कहना है कि आरोपी की तलाश की जा रही है।

जन्मदिन मनाने के लिए बुलाकर की छेड़खानी

जबलपुर. माढ़ोताल थाना क्षेत्र में रहने वाली लड़की के दोस्त ने उसे जन्मदिन पर घुमाने के लिए बुलाया और प्रेम का इजहार कर दिया। अचानक अपने साथी की इस हरकत से परेशान लड़की ने उसका प्रस्ताव ठुकरा दिया, जिसके बाद कथित प्रेमी दोस्त ने उससे छेड़खानी की और मारपीट कर भाग गया। लड़की द्वारा थाने पहुँचकर रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई गयी। सूत्रों के अनुसार थाने पहुँची लड़की ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई कि उसकी 3 साल से औरिया में रहने वाले अरुण केवट से दोस्ती थी।

रविवार को लड़के ने उससे कहा कि उसका जन्मदिन कहीं चलकर सेलिब्रेट करते हैं। उसके कहने पर लड़की मान गयी और उसके साथ घूमने चली गयी। वह लड़की को पाटन बायपास ले गया, वहाँ ले जाकर प्रेम का इजहार किया, लड़की के इंकार करने पर हाथ पकड़कर छेड़खानी करते हुए उससे मारपीट कर दी। लड़की की रिपोर्ट पर मामला दर्ज कर पुलिस आरोपी की तलाश में जुटी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें6 महीने बाद WHO में फिर शामिल हुआ अमेरिका, बाइडेन के फैसले से क्या बदलेगा और WHO को इससे क्या फायदा होगा? - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser