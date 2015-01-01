पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:होटल की सजावट करते हाईटेंशन लाइन से झुलसा युवक

जबलपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • तीसरी मंजिल से नीचे गिरा, स्थिति गंभीर

मदन महल चौराहा स्थित वासु होटल में सजावट कर रहा युवक बिल्डिंग के ऊपर से गुजरी हाईटेंशन लाइन की चपेट में आकर तीसरी मंजिल से नीचे गिर गया। उसे गंभीर अवस्था में निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। घटना शुक्रवार की रात करीब 8 बजे की है।

जानकारी के अनुसार वासु होटल के संचालक विजय वासु ने त्योहार के मौके पर होटल की साज-सज्जा के लिए लाइटिंग वाले को बुलाया था। लाइट वाला शाम के वक्त छत पर चढ़कर अँधेरे में सजावटी लाइट लगाने का काम कर रहा था।

छत के ऊपर से ही हाईटेंशन लाइन गुजरी हुई थी, जिस पर उसका ध्यान नहीं गया और काम करते हुए वह लाइन के सम्पर्क में आ गया, जिससे उसे करंट का जोरदार झटका लगा और वह तीसरे मंजिल से सीधे नीचे आ गिरा। प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों ने बताया कि युवक सीधे मुँह के बल नीचे आकर गिरा। उसे आनन-फानन में निजी अस्पताल पहुँचाया गया। युवक की स्थिति गंभीर बनी हुई है।

