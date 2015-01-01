पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राजनीति:नगर निगम की हर सीट पर चुनाव लड़ेगी आम आदमी पार्टी

जबलपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मप्र की राजनीति के जो हालात दयनीय हो चुके हैं। चुने हुए विधायकों को भाजपा ने खरीद लिया और दिल्ली की तरह यहाँ भी कांग्रेस खत्म होने की कगार पर खड़ी है। ऐसे में जनता के अधिकारों के लिए आम आदमी पार्टी इस बार के नगरीय निकाय, पंचायत, जिला पंचायत के साथ सभी स्थानीय चुनावों में पूरी ताकत झोंकेगी। आम आदमी पार्टी प्रदेश में विपक्ष की भूमिका पर है, इसलिए हमें एकजुट होकर जनहित के मुद्दों को उठना चाहिए।

ये बातें रविवार को आम आदमी पार्टी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष पंकज सिंह ने प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी की बैठक के दौरान कहीं। श्री सिंह ने कहा कि आज जनता आम आदमी पार्टी से आशा लगाकर बैठी है, इसलिए हमें जनता की भलाई के लिए हर स्तर पर लड़ाइयाँ शुरू करनी चाहिए। बैठक में प्रदेश संगठन मंत्री डॉ. मुकेश जायसवाल, मुकेश उपाध्याय, भगवत सिंह राजपूत, नरेश डांगी, नवल गुप्ता व अन्य मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें