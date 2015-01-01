पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जबलपुर में कांग्रेस नेता के खिलाफ कार्रवाई जारी:सोमवार को भी अवैध हिस्सा तोड़ा गया, जेसीबी के साथ अमले ने चलाया हथौड़ा

जबलपुर9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कांग्रेस नेता गज्जू सोनकर के घर का अवैध हिस्सा तोड़ने की कार्रवाई सोमवार को भी जारी रही।
  • हनुमानताल भानतलैया निवासी कांग्रेस नेता गजेंद्र सोनकर के खिलाफ कार्रवाई

भानतलैया निवासी मप्र कांग्रेस कमेटी के पूर्व सचिव गजेंद्र उर्फ गज्जू सोनकर के आलीशान भवन के अवैध हिस्से पर लगातार दूसरे दिन प्रशासन का हथौड़ा चला। मकान का अवैध हिस्सा तोड़ने में काफी परेशानी आ रही थी। रविवार रात नौ बजे कार्रवाई बंद कर दी गई थी। सोमवार सुबह फिर से तोड़ने की कार्रवाई शुरू हुई। इस बार जेसीबी के साथ मैन्युअली भी तोड़ने की कार्रवाई की जा रही है। अवैध हिस्सा तीन मंजिला है। लगभग 3400 वर्गफीट में ये निर्माण है।

कार्रवाई के दौरान एसडीएम रांझी दिव्या अवस्थी के साथ अन्य अधिकारी
कार्रवाई के दौरान एसडीएम रांझी दिव्या अवस्थी के साथ अन्य अधिकारी

सोमवार को एसडीएम रांझी दिव्या अवस्थी, तहसीलदार स्वाति सूर्या, सीएसपी अखिलेश गौर, डीएसपी अपूर्वा किलेदार की मौजूदगी में नगर निगम के अतिक्रमण अमले ने कार्रवाई शुरू की। कलेक्टर कर्मवीर शर्मा और एसपी सिद्धार्थ बहुगुणा पूरे समय पल-पल की अपडेट लेते रहे। सोमवार सुबह को नगर निगम के अमले ने हथौड़े से तीसरी मंजिल से भवन का अवैध हिस्सा तोड़ने की कार्रवाई शुरू की। वहीं दो जेसीबी भी लगाया गया था। शाम तक कार्रवाई जारी रही।

कांग्रेस नेता गजेंद्र सोनकर के घर का टूटा हिस्सा
कांग्रेस नेता गजेंद्र सोनकर के घर का टूटा हिस्सा

पांच हजार वर्गफीट खाली कराया
नगर निगम के उपयंत्री मनीष तड़से के मुताबिक गज्जू सोनकर ने सार्वजनिक रास्ते और विद्यापीठ की जमीन पर पांच हजार वर्गफीट पर कब्जा किया था। उसे मुक्त कराया गया। इसी तरह भानतलैया तिराहे पर बनाया गया कार्यालय भी सार्वजनिक भूमि पर कब्जा कर बनाया गया था। लगभग डेढ़ हजार वर्गफीट पर ये कार्यालय बना था। जबकि उसके साढ़े 10 हजार वर्गफीट में बने मकान में 3400 वर्गफीट का हिस्सा अवैध था, जिसे रविवार से तोड़ने की कार्रवाई सोमवार को भी जारी रही।

गज्जू सोनकर की गिरफ्तारी का प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
गज्जू सोनकर की गिरफ्तारी का प्रतीकात्मक फोटो

इस कारण हो रही कार्रवाई
एसपी की स्पेशल-35 टीम ने सात नवंबर को कांग्रेस नेता गजेंद्र सोनकर के घर जुआ फड़ पर दबिश दी थी। तब 41 जुआरी और 7.41 लाख रुपए के साथ 42 मोबाइल जब्त हुए थे। जुआरियों को बस से थाने पहुंचाया गया था। इसके बाद घर की सर्चिंग में दो देशी कार्बाइन सहित 17 हथियार, 19 मैग्जीन, विभिन्न बोर के 1478 राउंड कारतूस, स्टील का फरसा, बका, खड्ग, जंगली जानवर के दो सींग जब्त किए थे। आर्म्स एक्ट, वन्य जीव संरक्षण अधिनियम के प्रकरण में गजेंद्र सोनकर और उसका भाई सोनू सोनकर सहित गिरफ्तार हो चुके हैं। अन्य की गिरफ्तारी पर एसपी ने पांच-पांच हजार का इनाम घोषित किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा फॉलो किया जाने वाला केंद्रीय बैंक बना RBI, 10 लाख से ज्यादा फॉलोअर्स - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें