सख्ती:आगाचौक से बल्देवबाग मार्ग पर खड़े लोडिंग वाहनों पर कार्रवाई

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
सालों से आगाचौक से बल्देवबाग मार्ग लोडिंग वाहनों की अवैध पार्किंग से कराह रहा है। जिससे रोजाना मार्ग पर जाम के हालात बनते हैं, ऐसे वाहनों पर यातायात डीएसपी बीपी सलोकी ने चालानी कार्रवाई की। साथ ही ट्रांसपोर्टरों को समझाया कि यदि आगे से वाहन बीच सड़क पर नजर आए तो उनकी जब्ती कर ली जाएगी। मौजूदा ट्रांसपोर्टरों ने यातायात पुलिस को सहयोग का आश्वासन दिया है। ट्रैफिक पुलिस के अमले ने पांडे चौक, फुहारा तक सड़कों पर बैठे अतिक्रमणकारियों को उठाया।

डीएसपी सलोकी की मानें तो त्योहारों के मद्देनजर जाम से निपटने पुरजोर ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था बनाई जा रही है खासकर शाम 5 बजे से लेकर रात के 10 बजे तक शहर के हर प्वाइंट पर ट्रैफिक पुलिस मौजूद रहकर जाम से निपटने के इंतजाम देखेगी। खासकर पारंपरिक बाजारों में ज्यादा व्यवस्थाएँ की जा रही हैं।

