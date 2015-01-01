पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विकास के एजेंडे पर जनता ने लगाई मुहर:उपचुनावों में भाजपा की जीत पर कार्यकर्ताओं ने जमकर मनाया जश्न

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रदेश की 28 सीटों पर हुए उपचुनावों में भाजपा की जीत और बिहार चुनाव में एनडीए को मिली बढ़त पर भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने जमकर जश्न मनाया। रानीताल स्थित भाजपा के संभागीय कार्यालय में ढोल-नगाड़ों के साथ शहर में जगह-जगह आतिशबाजी और मिष्ठान्न वितरण किया गया। इस मौके पर सांसद राकेश सिंह ने कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि ये जीत जनता की जीत है, भाजपा के 15 सालों के विकास और कांग्रेस के 15 महीने के गलत निर्णयों पर जनता ने अपना फैसला सुनाया है।

नगर अध्यक्ष जीएस ठाकुर ने कहा कि उपचुनावों में मिली ऐतिहासिक जीत से कार्यकर्ताओं का जोश दोगुना हो गया है। इस मौके पर विधायक अशोक रोहाणी, पूर्व मंत्री शरद जैन, अंचल सोनकर, पूर्व महापौर प्रभात साहू, सदानंद गोडबोले, डॉ. जितेन्द्र जामदार, एसके मुद्दीन, राममूर्ति मिश्रा, संदीप जैन, कमलेश अग्रवाल, जय सचदेवा, युवा मोर्चा अध्यक्ष रंजीत पटेल, सोनू बचवानी, शशिकांत सोनी, प्रमोद चोहटेल, श्रीकांत साहू, कैलाश साहू, मुजम्मिल अली, अनिकेत चौरसिया, समेत अन्य कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे।

सिंधिया समर्थकों ने बाँटीं मिठाइयाँ
उपचुनाव में भाजपा की जीत पर सिंधिया समर्थकों ने मालवीय चौक पर जश्न मनाते हुए मिठाइयाँ बाँटी। इस अवसर पर अरविंद पाठक, गोविंदा जाट, विष्णु कुशवाहा, विराज जाट अन्य मौजूद रहे।

प्रदेश अध्यक्ष की जीत पर एनएसयूआई ने मनाया जश्न
उपचुनाव में आगर विधानसभा सीट से एनएसयूआई के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष विपिन वानखेड़े को मिली जीत पर शहर के एनएसयूआई कार्यकर्ताओं ने मालवीय चौक पर जश्न मनाया। इस मौके पर विजय रजक, कौशल यादव, साैरभ गौतम, सुभांशु कनौजिया, अमित मिश्रा, मोहसिन खान व अन्य मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें