शिकायतों की जाँच करने पहुँचे कलेक्टर:शोभापुर पहाड़ी क्षेत्र की जाँच करने पहुँचे अपर कलेक्टर

जबलपुर27 मिनट पहले
शोभापुर पहाड़ी क्षेत्र में निजी भूमि पर अवैध उत्खनन और वृक्षों की कटाई की मिली शिकायतों की जाँच करने अपर कलेक्टर संदीप जीआर के नेतृत्व में मंगलवार को टीम पहुँची।

राजस्व, नगर निगम, वन एवं खनिज के दल के साथ उन्होंने संयुक्त भ्रमण किया और मौके का मुआयना किया। उन्होंने दस्तावेज भी देखे और निर्देश दिए कि किसी भी तरह की गड़बड़ी होने पर तत्काल कार्यवाही की जाए।पी-2

