पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Jabalpur
  • Advance Bail Rejected By Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat For Posting Objectionable Post On Facebook

मप्र हाईकोर्ट:राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत के खिलाफ फेसबुक पर आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट करने वाले की अग्रिम जमानत खारिज

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मप्र हाईकोर्ट
  • न्यायमूर्ति बीके श्रीवास्तव की एकलपीठ के समक्ष हुई सुनवाई

मप्र हाईकोर्ट ने राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ (आरएसएस) प्रमुख मोहन भागवत के खिलाफ फेसबुक पर आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट करने के आरोपित की अग्रिम जमानत अर्जी खारिज कर दी। न्यायमूर्ति बीके श्रीवास्तव की एकलपीठ के समक्ष मामले की सुनवाई हुई। इस दौरान आवेदक उमरिया निवासी कौशल सिंह मेश्राम की ओर से बचाव में तर्क प्रस्तुत किए गए। उसके अधिवक्ता ने दलील दी कि गलती से आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट डाल दी गई। भविष्य में ऐसा नहीं ऐसा नहीं होगा। इसलिए अग्रिम जमानत का लाभ दिया जाए।

इस दलील के विरोध में शिकायतकर्ता के अधिवक्ता शांतनु अयाची व विपलवधन जैन ने जमानत अर्जी खारिज किए जाने पर बल दिया। तर्क दिया कि मामला गंभीर है। आवेदक के खिलाफ भादवि की धारा-292 और 77 आइटी एक्ट के तहत अपराध दर्ज है। ऐसे मामलों में अग्रिम जमानत दिए जाने से आरोपी तथ्यों के साथ छेड़छाड़ कर सकता है। आवेदक गिरफ्तारी से बचना चाहता है, जबकि नियमानुसार ऐसे प्रकरण में गिरफ्तारी के बाद ही अदालत से जमानत देना तर्क सम्मत होती है। यह मामला राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ के सर संघ संचालक भागवत की प्रतिष्ठा पर आघात की कोटि में आता है। कोर्ट ने तर्क से सहमत होकर अग्रिम जमानत अर्जी खारिज कर दी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबीते 100 साल में यहां जो रिपब्लिकन जीता, वही व्हाइट हाउस पहुंचा; इस बार ट्रम्प जीते - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें