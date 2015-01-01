पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:बजट के अभाव में त्योहार का एडवांस अटका

जबलपुरएक घंटा पहले
कम वेतन हासिल करने वाले कर्मचारियों को दीपावली पर एडवांस की रकम मिल पाना मुमकिन नहीं लग रहा। मप्र तृतीय वर्ग शासकीय कर्मचारी संघ के पदाधिकारियों का कहना है कि ऐसे तृतीय एवं चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी जिनकी मासिक आय 40 हजार से कम है, उन्हें त्योहार अग्रिम के रूप में दस हजार रुपये दिए जाने के आदेश हैं।

कर्मचारियों ने इसके लिए आवेदन तो कर दिए हैं, किन्तु बीसीओ (बजट नियंत्रक साफ्टवेयर) में बजट नहीं प्रदर्शित होने के कारण पेमेंट नहीं हो पा रहा। संघ ने जिला प्रशासन को वित्त मंत्री के नाम से ज्ञापन सौंपकर आवंटन उपलब्ध कराए जाने की माँग की है। ज्ञापन के दौरान संघ के अटल उपाध्याय आलोक अग्निहोत्री, दुर्गेश पाण्डे, ब्रजेश मिश्रा, सुधीर खरे, एआई मंसूरी ने अग्रिम का भुगतान निश्चित कराने की माँग की है। अधिकारी की लापरवाही से एडवांस से हो रहे वंचित- मप्र राज्य कर्मचारी संघ का आरोप है कि हिरन जल संसाधन संभाग जबलपुर के कार्यपालन यंत्री बिना किसी को कार्यभार सौंपे अवकाश पर हैं। इससे कर्मचारी त्योहार पूर्व के एडवांस से वंचित हो रहे हैं। संगठन के डॉ. मुकेश पटेल, आरके पटेल, महेन्द्र सिंह ठाकुर, सीताराम कुर्मी, आरके पाराशर, मनोज ने लापरवाह अधिकारी के खिलाफ कार्यवाही की माँग की है।

विजय पुनः अध्यक्ष बने
मप्र लघुवेतन कर्मचारी संघ के संभागीय अध्यक्ष अजय कुमार दुबे एवं जिला शाखा अध्यक्ष रविकांत दहायत के आतिथ्य में जेईसी में एक कर्मचारियों की आमसभा आयोजित की गई, जिसमें विभागीय समिति जेईसी अध्यक्ष विजय कुमार यादव के कार्यकाल को आगामी आदेश तक के लिए बढ़ा दिया गया।

