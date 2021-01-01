पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:रिश्वत कांड में फंसे एसडीओपी को बचाने के लिए भेजा गया शपथ पत्र निकला फर्जी

जबलपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • लोकायुक्त ने ओमती थाने में दर्ज कराया धोखाधड़ी का मामला

रिश्वत कांड में फंसे पाटन के तत्कालीन एसडीओपी एसएन पाठक के बचाव में लोकायुक्त को भेजा गया शपथ पत्र फर्जी निकला। सच्चाई सामने आने के बाद हड़कम्प मच गया। आनन-फानन में लोकायुक्त की टीम ओमती थाने पहुंची और इस मामले में धोखाधड़ी का प्रकरण दर्ज कराया।

उल्लेखनीय है 24 अगस्त 2019 में तत्कालीन पाटन एसडीओपी एसएन पाठक का एक वीडियो वायरल हुआ था, जिसमें वह रेत माफिया अमित अग्रवाल से रुपए लेकर अटैची में रखते हुए नजर आ रहे थे। वहीं एक डायरी में रेत वसूली की रकम का पूरा हिसाब-किताब भी लिखा जा रहा था, जिसके बाद उन्हें निलंबित कर पीएचक्यू अटैच कर दिया गया था। इसके बाद लोकायुक्त जबलपुर द्वारा भी आय का ब्यौरा जुटाने के लिए छापामारी की गयी थी। उक्त मामले में लोकायुक्त जबलपुर द्वारा आय का ब्यौरा जानने के लिए एसडीओपी के भोपाल व बनारस स्थित आवासों पर छापा मारा था, प्रकरण अब लंबित है।

लोकायुक्त द्वारा मामले की सघन पड़ताल की जा रही है। कुछ दिन पहले करीब 4 पेज का एक शपथ पत्र लोकायुक्त को भेजा गया, जिसमें मामले के प्रार्थी अमित अग्रवाल के हस्ताक्षर थे। पत्र में उल्लेखित था कि रुपयों का लेन-देन किसी अन्य कारण से हो रहा था और एसडीओपी पर लगे सभी आरोप निराधार हैं। पत्र की सत्यता का पता लगाने जब लोकायुक्त द्वारा प्रार्थी अमित अग्रवाल को बुलाकर पूछताछ की गयी तो उन्होंने शपथ पत्र भेेजने से इनकार कर दिया।

कई जगह मारा था छापा
रिश्वत मामले में लोकायुक्त जबलपुर की टीम द्वारा एसडीओपी के जबलपुर स्थित शासकीय आवास, भोपाल गेस्ट हाउस के अलावा बनारस के पैतृक आवास पर छापा मारा था। कार्रवाई के दौरान एसडीओपी की करीब एक करोड़ से अधिक की सम्पत्ति जिसमें 70 हजार नकद व साढ़े 5 सौ वजनी सोने के जेवर व गृहस्थी का सामान होना बताया गया था।

लोकायुक्त संगठन जबलपुर को स्टाम्प पेपर पर एक शपथपत्र भेजा गया था, जिसमें रिश्वत मामले में एसडीओपी पर लगे आरोपों को निराधार बताया गया था।। शपथ पत्र की जाँच करने पर वह फर्जी पाया, जिसके बाद लोकायुक्त द्वारा थाने में प्रतिवेदन भेजा गया जिस पर अज्ञात आरोपियाें के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी का मामला दर्ज कर जाँच में लिया गया है।
- सतीश झारिया, एसआई

